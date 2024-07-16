Poker Face Season 2's First Guest Stars Revealed: Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes & More

Rian Johnson’s Columbo-inspired Poker Face is an episodic comedy crime drama starring Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino worker turned amateur detective, with an uncanny talent for knowing when people are lying. She hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda to solve mysteries while on the run from malevolent forces back home. Wherever Cale winds up, she’s never far from a body drop and a mystery she can’t help but solve.

Season 1 premiered on Peacock in January 2023 to overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. Poker Face quickly became certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and enjoys a 98% rating on the Tomatometer, at the time of writing. The show’s first season received four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Natasha Lyonne, and garnered Peacock its first Emmy win for Judith Light's Outstanding guest actress performance in a comedy series.

RELATED: Poker Face is Back! Season 2 of Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne's Peacock Series Now Filming

Of course, Light was but one of many impressive guest stars on the show's first season. And with Peacock's announcement today, it's obvious that trend will continue into Poker Face Season 2.

Giancarclo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffman, and Kumail Nanjiani Set to Guest Star on Poker Face Season 2

Giancarlo Esposito attends the UK Series Global Premiere of "The Gentlemen" at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on March 5, 2024 in London, England; Katie Holmes attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon on June 10, 2024 in New York City; Gaby Hoffmann attends the "Eric" UK Premiere at Ham Yard Hotel on May 20, 2024 in London, England; Kumail Nanjiani attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Sean Zanni/WireImage; Kate Green/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/WireImage

Each episode finds Cale in a new location, with a new cast of characters, and a new mystery to solve. It’s the perfect setup for an hour-long mystery of the week with a larger overarching story and a revolving door of guest stars. Season 1 gave us guest appearances from the likes of Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman, Chloë Sevigny, Jameela Jamil, Tim Russ, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tim Blake Nelson, and Dascha Polanco, among others. Season 2 is coming soon, and it promises to bring new mysteries and new guest stars.

Season 2 is currently in production. Although a release date hasn’t yet been announced, viewers will soon return to the (often murderous) misadventures of Charlie Cale in Poker Face Season 2, and it’s going to be just as stacked with guest stars and familiar faces. In anticipation of the upcoming season premiere, Peacock unveiled the first (but not the last) lineup of stellar guest stars.

RELATED: Will Poker Face’s Charlie Cale Get An Origin Story? Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne Weigh In

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian), Katie Holmes (Our Town, Ray Donovan, Rare Objects), Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent, Eric), and Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales, Only Murders in the Building) will guest star in Season 2 of Peacock’s Emmy Award-winning original series Poker Face.

Poker Face is produced by MRC, along with executive producer and star Lyonne, under her production banner Animal Pictures. Season 2 comes from creator, writer, director, and executive producer Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Tony Tost (Damnation, Americana) serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside Johnson, Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman.

Throughout Season 1, Cale succeeded in clearing her name, getting out from under a murder accusation and the threat of organized criminals, only to find herself out of the frying pan and into the fire. Given a choice between a life of crime or death, Cale chooses a third option and hits the road again. Season 2 promises to deliver the same mystery-laden thrills with even higher stakes. We wouldn’t lie to you, because Charlie Cale would know.

Season 1 of Poker Face is now streaming exclusively on Peacock right here! The first 10 episodes are also available on DVD and Blu-ray.