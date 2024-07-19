Normally, Peter Scanavino, a.k.a Carisi on SVU, has short, silver hair. Wait until you see this transformation.

Peter Scanavino With Brown, Chin-Length Hair Will Make You Do a Double Take

ADA Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) has a pretty clean-cut look on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The man is almost always wearing a suit, and he cuts his silver hair fairly short. But before Scanavino became Carisi, he had another role on SVU that required a much different aesthetic — and the transformation is now surprising.

Way back in Season 14, Episode 13 ("Monster's Legacy"), Scanavino had a guest role playing Johnny Dubcek, a perp who gets harshly interrogated by Fin (Ice T) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish). For this part, Scanavino had thick, dark hair grown out to his chin — a far cry from the locks Carisi's known for.

That said, Scanavino must have nailed the role and made an impression on team SVU, because two seasons later he joined the full-time cast as Dominick Carisi, chopped hair and all.

Take a walk down memory lane and watch Carisi as Johnny Dubcek in the video, below:

Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish's storylines on SVU

Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) on Law and Order SVU. Photo: NBC

Carisi started as a detective for the SVU before eventually becoming an ADA. Along the way he developed a relationship with Rollins. The two characters married in Season 24 and now have a son together named Nicky.

Fans met Nicky in the Season 25 premiere of SVU, fittingly, at his baptism.

"He's a Carisi man!" Carisi said about Nicky after the big event.

"Is he going to be a cop or a prosecutor?" Rollins asked cheekily.

"Why can't he be both?" Carisi said, a nod to his own career trajectory on the show.

When asked by TODAY if he ever initially saw Rollins and Carisi together, Scanavino said, "I always thought that there was something there that I kind of picked up on in the episodes, but then it was also if you do it, you make the leap and you make them a couple — then where do you kind of go from there? But I’m glad they waited for so long before they actually did it. It had such a good payoff, but I don’t know — I always saw they got along well. And I always thought that there was maybe something else to that relationship."