Adam Levine Debuted a Shocking, Ultra-Light Hair Change During Voice Playoffs

Adam Levine, returning Coach on The Voice, just debuted a major hair change, and his fellow Coaches have a lot to say about it.

What color is Adam Levine's hair?

Though his hair and beard were equally dark during rehearsals, when the Maroon 5 frontman showed up for performance day of the Playoffs (airing April 28), he was basically two-toned, with the hair on his head lighter. Much lighter.

"There’s a debate backstage as to what color that is," Michael Bublé explained.

"You could call it blonde, you could call it silver," offered Kelsea Ballerini, careful to note that "grey" is probably not what he was going for.

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 12. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

John Legend was happy to go there, though, speculating that Levine thought to himself, "'Maybe I should come back with actual grey hair to denote my OG status.'"

Levine himself described it as a "platinum-y, icy white color." From certain angles, you could almost call it minty.

Adam Levine's new 'do is a hit

After her Playoff performance (which ultimately sent her though to the Live Shows), Artist Iris Herrera complimented Levine's style, telling him, "I love your hair; this is a move," to which Legend added, "It’s the talk of the town." But perhaps Bublé summed it up best with his analysis: "It's like Dick Van Dyke and David Beckham had a baby...sexy."

Levine knew the look would work because he's done it before! When he first went blonde back in 2014, he told E! News, "I wanted to do something crazy. I don't know why I did it...I really couldn't tell you logically there was a reason. I just wanted to do it and honestly, it's so much of a headache now I might want to shave my head or something.”

A face tattoo is the one look Adam Levine won't try (for real)

In a November 30, 2021 Instagram Story (see here) posted by Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, fans could clearly see a tattoo of a flower near Levine's left temple. Yes, the singer has plenty of ink all over his body, but a face tat? "This message is for my mother," Levine reassured fans during a follow-up Instagram video. "I do not have a tattoo on my face. For those that know me know that I'm too vain, I'm too f—ing vain to get a tattoo on my face. I'll tattoo the rest of this, but the face has got to stay the same."