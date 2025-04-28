Darius J Dyed His Beard 2 Mega-Bright Colors to Sing “Hey Ya!” on The Voice (PIC)

He brought his style in more ways than one to The Voice stage.

Darius J put his unique spin on a party classic for The Voice Playoffs and switched up his look at the same time. From style to singing, there's really no one like this Season 27 Artist.

Darius J couldn't pick a beard color for his Playoff performance

In rehearsals for Playoffs on April 28, Darius J sang OutKast's hit "Hey Ya!" with a bright pink beard that stood out even with his signature flashy outfits and celebratory accessories. Then, he surprised fans again at the performance, his beard that time a bright green.

Darius J on The Voice Season 27, Episode 12. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Darius J on The Voice Season 27

Darius J sang "Hey Ya!" in a way truly no other singer has before, but the Coaches have come to expect the unexpected from this versatile performer. He started his journey on The Voice with a funk-ified version of Usher's "Caught Up" for the Blind Auditions that made Michael Bublé say, "What’s your name, where are you from, and where have you been all my life?"

"You are a complete joy, you rock, thank God for you," he added. John Legend called Darius's performance "spicy," and Kelsea Ballerini praised him as well, saying that he is "such an Artist." Adam Levine called Darius' performance a "magical ride."

Darius J on The Voice Season 27, Episode 12. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Later, during the Battles, he chose a very different song: "Creep" by Radiohead. “The lyrics resonate so deeply with me. There was a time in my life when I fell into a dark place and I had some addiction issues," he revealed, adding that he was "homeless" at times, but always "the light in that dark place was music.”

Darius J's journey on The Voice ended after his Playoff round, but something tells us that with this attitude, it won't be the last time we hear him sing!

Adam Levine remains the king of the hair change

While his fellow Coaches Ballerini, Bublé, and Legend have more or less stuck to their signature looks over the years, Levine has chosen to, like Darius J, make hair changes on the fly. He's been clean-cut, bleached, scruffy, pink, faux-hawked and everything in between. Check out his many hairstyles here.

