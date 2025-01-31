A Poodle Walking on His Hind Legs Like a Person Interrupted a Live NBC Broadcast

The NBC Chicago crew was in for quite a surprise when Pappy the Poodle payed them a visit.

Warning: This video may make you giggle at inappropriate moments for the rest of the day.

Pappy the Poodle, a Chicago dog who has become something of a local celebrity thanks to his insistence on walking upright, hilariously interrupted an NBC Chicago news broadcast. The viral 15-second video is sure to put a smile on your face.

RELATED: Chicago P.D. Alum Tracy Spiridakos Announces Death of Her Dog, Nala: "My Best Friend"

Pappy the Poodle stopped by NBC Chicago early one January morning

Pappy, whose owner Alex Rothacker trained him to walk on his two hind legs, (he can also walk on all fours) was scheduled to appear in a 6am segment on NBC Chicago, Matt in the Morning, on January 14. While there, he successfully navigated a little obstacle course of eight poles in an attempt to set a world record. But that's not the moment that's gone viral.

Instead, it's Pappy's unscheduled jaunt through the studio, walking confidently past both the anchors and the meteorologist. Since being posted to TODAY's TikTok account on January 29, the 15-second clip has amassed more than three million views. Viewers just can't get enough, speculating in the comments, "sorry where on earth is he headed to," and "I feel like this fulfills some kind of prophecy somewhere."

@todayshow @pappythepoodle went viral last year after walking across Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago on his hind legs. The social media star recently waltzed into @nbcchicago with hilarious results ð¤£ ð¹: @nbcchicago â™¬ original sound - TODAY Show

John Legend's poodle isn't so well-trained

On the other end of the doggie trick spectrum is Petey, the giant poodle owned by The Voice Coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen. While visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Petey was able to stand up a bit and put his paws on Fallon's shoulders, the canine version of a hug. But, Teigen warned, "That's the only trick he knows." No shame, Petey. If everyone could do what Pappy does, it wouldn't be so impressive!

RELATED: John Legend's Poodle, Petey, Got a Major Makeover with Amazing Results (VIDEO)

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen (with their dogs Penny & Petey) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

But the superstar couple knows they have a cutie on their hands. On January 30, Teigen shared a video for the couple's pet food business, Kismet, featuring Petey dressed like a mailman. "Stop, oh my gosh, who's the most handsome mailman?" Teigen asked Petey before showering him with kisses and attention.

See John Legend's poodle dressed as a mailman here.

Decked out in puppy mail-delivery gear, the oversized pup also somehow looked fluffier than ever. If there's a world record for adorableness, Petey is certainly in the running.