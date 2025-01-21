Chicago P.D. Alum Tracy Spiridakos Announces Death of Her Dog, Nala: "My Best Friend"

Ruzek and Torres Take Fire from One Offender as Atwater Chases Another | Chicago P.D. | NBC

The actress played Detective Hailey Upton from Seasons 4 through 12 and frequently brought Nala along with her to set.

One of Chicago P.D.'s finest is going through a challenging time.

In a heartfelt January 20 Instagram post, One Chicago fan favorite Tracy Spiridakos broke the news to her fans that her dog, Nala, had died a week earlier. The social media post included a lengthy photo carousel of the pup, who has been in Spiridakos' life for over a decade, as well as some beautiful words written by the 36-year-old:

"Last week we had to say goodbye to our beloved Nala," Spiridakos captioned. "We are gutted. I can't even begin to tell you how special she was. She has been my companion for over 12 years, my best friend and the highlight of every day I was fortunate enough to spend with her. There will never be another Nala. I will forever be grateful to have been loved by her. ❤️"

The actress, who brought Detective Hailey Upton to life for eight unforgettable years, and her pup definitely made the most out of their remaining time together — the duo has been nearly inseparable.

(The final few photos in the carousel show how little Nala was when she came into the star's life and are just too cute!)

From Spiridakos making Nala the star of her own photo shoot to allowing the adorable Rottweiler to crash the Chicago P.D. set to simply enjoying a game of fetch together, the two were a team to be reckoned with over the years.

Fans and friends alike took to Spiridakos' Instagram comment section to offer condolences, support, and their own memories of Nala, and we're sure Spiridakos appreciated every last comment.

Nala's passing has also impacted other people in Spiridakos' life, like her former P.D. co-star Jesse Lee Soffer, who was also featured in Spirdakos' dedication post. In fact, just over a month ago, Soffer shared a wonderful photo of Nala on his Instagram, calling her his "best buddy."

Nala will be missed by all.

Tracy Spiridakos reflects on Chicago P.D. departure

Spiridakos' time on Chicago P.D. concluded in Season 11 when her character left Chicago for good to pursue a new career opportunity.

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 4, "Escape." Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

As viewers could imagine, deciding to leave the show after so many years was difficult for the talented actress, as she explained to NBC Insider in May 2024.

"It was a really hard decision, and I don't know that there's ever a right time," she said. "I think I've been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there. That was really it. I'm so close with everybody. With our producers, [showrunner] Gwen, our writers, our cast, our crew. It was a really difficult and emotional time, for sure."