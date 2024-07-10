Olympic Sailing 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

The Americans are battening down the hatches as they try to reclaim Olympic gold for the first time since 2008 in Beijing.

It’s all hands on deck as the U.S. Olympic sailing team heads to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. The Americans qualified a boat for nine of the 10 sailing events, and 13 sailors will be participating. The sailors will be hungry for medals after coming home without the gold for 16 years now. The U.S. also sailed home completely empty-handed at the London 2012 Olympics, as well as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. But, historically, the U.S. is one of the most-winning nations in sailing (trailing only behind Great Britain), with 61 medals (19 gold, 23 silver and 19 bronze), according to Sail World, and this 2024 U.S. Olympic Sailing team hopes the winds are right to bring the gold back to America.

Key sailing athletes to watch

Thirteen American sailors will be in the waters of the Mediterranean in Marseille, the oldest city in France, for this Olympic games.

The team includes five-time Olympian Stu McNay and two-time Olympian Lara Dallman-Weiss, who have the most Olympic experience for the Americans. All eyes will be on the pair as they compete in the new mixed-gender category at this Olympics, mixed 470 (mixed two-person dinghy). Both have been very successful individually, and have podium finishes at the national, World Cup and Continental levels, according to U.S. Sailing.

McNay is taking his status as elder statesman to heart. He’s among only 0.42% of Olympians in modern history who have competed in five or more Games, according to the Associated Press. He’ll turn 43 during the Olympics.

“As an older person, you can bring grit and determination,” McNay told the AP after the team trials.

Stu McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss of USA in action in their Mixed 470 Class Dinghy during a practice session ahead of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event at Marseille Marina on July 07, 2023 in Marseille, France. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Another team will make their second consecutive Olympic games together: Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea. They’ll sail in the 49erFX (women’s skiff), and have been competing in 49erFX together since the fall of 2016. They’ve medaled at the 2023 and 2019 Pan American Games, among others.

The pair are both from Chicago and are feeling the love from those in the Windy City.

“The Chicago community has rallied around us for years,” Shea said to Sail World. “Campaigning for the Olympics is extremely demanding, but having a group of wonderful people behind us helps us remember why we do it.”

How to watch U.S. sailing at the Paris Olympics

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for Olympic sailing events

Sunday, July 28

6:00 a.m. ET: Windsurfing, Skiff (Day 1)

Monday, July 29

6:00 a.m. ET: Windsurfing, Skiff (Day 2)

Tuesday, July 30

6:00 a.m. ET: Windsurfing Skiff (Day 3)

Wednesday, July 31

6:00 a.m. ET: Windsurfing, Skiff Day 4

Thursday, August 1

6:00 a.m. ET: Skiff Medal Races & more

Friday, August 2

6:00 a.m. ET: Windsurfing Medal Series & more

Saturday, August 3

6:00 a.m. ET: Dinghy, Mixed Multihull Opening Series

Sunday, August 4

6:00 a.m. ET: Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series

Monday, August 5

6:00 a.m. ET: Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series

Tuesday, August 6

6:00 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Dinghy Medal Races, Kite & more

Wednesday, August 7

6:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Dinghy, Mixed Multihull Medal Races, & more

Thursday, August 8

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Kite Medal Series