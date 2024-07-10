Olympic Judo 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

It will be a fight to finish for Judo's top athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Judo’s top athletes are getting in fighting form as they prepare to battle it out at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The traditional Japanese martial art is one of the Olympics’ most high-energy, action-packed sports. During each match at this year’s games, judokas will work to throw, pin or force their opponent into submission on the mat inside the Champ de Mars Arena, according to NBCOlympics.com.

The men’s and women’s competition will be divided into seven different weight classes for individual competition, along with a mixed team event.

A total of 372 athletes—including four athletes from Team USA—will face off when competition begins on July 27, 2024.

Key athletes to watch

France’s Teddy Riner is a judo legend, with a record-breaking 11 world championship titles to his name, according NBCOlympics.com. At the age of 35, Riner made history in 2023 when he became the oldest man to win his latest world championship title. Riner—who once went a decade without losing a match— is hoping to secure his fourth Olympic medal when he competes in the heavyweight 100+kg weight class in Paris.

France's Teddy Riner (White) fights against Brazil's Rafael Silva (Blue) in the Men's +100kg round of Quarter-Final match during the Antalya Grand Slam judo tournament in Antalya, Turkey on March 31, 2024. Photo: ONER SAN/AFP via Getty Images

The women will have to fend off their own formidable competitor from France. In 2023, Clarisse Agbegnenou won her sixth world title, just 11 months after giving birth to her daughter, and is favored to take home the gold, according to NBC Sports. She claimed two gold medals during her last appearance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, one for the 63kg weight class and a second for the mixed team event.

Fans should also be on the lookout for Japan’s champion siblings Hifumi Abe and Uta Abe. The brother and sister pair made history in Tokyo when they each took home a gold medal in their respective weight class (men’s 66kg for Hifumi and women’s 52kg for Uta). They’ve continued to dominate since then in International Judo Federation competitions.

As for the highest ranked American heading to Paris, that honor goes to Maria Laborde, who competes in the 48kg women’s weight class. Laborde, who is ranked No. 11 in the world, took home the silver medal in the World Masters in 2023 and is eager to make her mark in Paris.

US Maria Laborde (blue) competes against Argentina's Keisy Perafan during the women's 48kg bronze medal match at the Pan American-Oceania Judo Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 26, 2024. Photo: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule.”

Complete schedule for Olympic judo events

Saturday, July 27

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 48kg, Men’s 60kg, Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 48kg, Men’s 60kg Repechages, Finals

Sunday, July 28

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 52kg, Men’s 66kg Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 52kg, Men’s 66kg Repechages, Finals

Monday, July 29

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 57kg, Men’s 73kg Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 57kg, Men’s 73 kg Repechages, Finals

Tuesday, July 30

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 63kg, Men’s 8kg Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 63kg, Men’s 81kg Repechages, Finals

Wednesday, July 31

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 70kg, Men’s 90kg, Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 70kg, Men’s 90kg Repechages, Finals

Thursday, August 1

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 78kg, Men’s 100kg Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 78kg, Men’s 100kg Repechages, Finals

Friday, August 2

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 78+kg, Men’s 100+kg Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 78+kg, Men’s 100+kg Repechages, Finals

Saturday, August 3

2:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Eliminations, Repechages, SF

10:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Bronze/Gold Finals