Olympic 3x3 Basketball 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Get all the information on where and when to watch all of the 3x3 basketball competition at the Summer Games in Paris.

Hoop dreams abound at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Team USA women seek to repeat as gold medal winners in 3x3 Basketball. After failing to qualify for the last Games, American men debut in the event.

The 3x3 sport, often called street ball, made its Olympic premiere at Tokyo 2020. It features two teams of three players each, with one substitute per team. The game is played on a half-court with one hoop and a slightly smaller basketball.

Baskets are worth one or two points, and the winner is either the first team to 21 points or the leader when the 10-minute clock expires. Games rarely take the full 10 minutes.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Key athletes to watch

In 3x3 Basketball, players have just 12 seconds to shoot, not the traditional 24. So look for fast-paced, continuous play from the fantastic foursome tapped for the women’s Team USA: Cierra Burdick, 30, Dearica Hamby, 30, Rhyne Howard, 24, and Hailey Van Lith, 22.

Puerto Rico's Lipielys Ramos and United States' Cierra Burdick during their FIBA U-16 Americas Tournament match at the Juan de la Barrera Gymnasium on August 11, 2009 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Hector Vivas/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images

Hamby, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, was a late addition to the Olympic roster. She replaced Los Angeles Sparks teammate Cameron Brink, who was headed to Paris but was sidelined with an ACL injury.

Hamby was named MVP of the 2023 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup after helping the USA to the gold medal, according to USA Basketball.

"I'm honored to be chosen to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics and excited to compete for a gold medal," Hamby said in a statement, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Filling out the first-ever U.S. Olympic men’s 3x3 basketball roster in Paris are four former NCAA athletes: Canyon Barry, 30, Jimmer Fredette, 35, Kareem Maddox, 34, and Dylan Travis, 30.

The half-court quartet won a silver medal at the World Cup and gold at the Pan American Games last year, per NBCOlympics.com.

Canyon Barry, Dylan Travis, Jimmer Fredette and Kareem Maddox of Team USA after winning the Gold Medal Game of Men's Basketball 3x3 at Estadio Espanol on Day 3 of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on October 23, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Fredette, 35, a former pro basketball player from Glens Falls, NY, who inspired “JimmerMania” during his superstar career at Brigham Young University, hits the City of Light after a luminous 3x3 year.

Fredette was named the 2023 USA Basketball 3x3 male athlete of the year. Becoming an Olympian, he said, is elating.

"The Olympics is why I got into this," he told TeamUSA.com. "It's just a dream come true."

Versatility on the court -- make that, half-court -- is invaluable in 3x3, according to Olympics.com. Travis has acknowledged the sport fits his game. "You have to be really good at everything,” Travis told WKRG.com. He’s called time out on his work as a special education teacher to focus on Paris.

"I never even knew this could be in the cards for me," Travis told the Associated Press. “I never thought I’d make a USA team, to be honest. And now this has happened.”

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more.

Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for Olympic 3x3 Basketball events

Tuesday, July 30

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

Wednesday, July 31

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

Thursday, August 1

3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

6:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

12:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

3:30 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

Friday, August 2

3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

6:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

Saturday, August 3

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

3:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Play-In Round (2 Games)

Sunday, August 4

11:30 a.m. ET: Men's Pool Play (4 Games)

3:30 p.m. ET: Men's Play-In Round (2 Games)

Monday, August 5

11:30 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Semifinals

3:00 p.m. ET: Men's & Women's Bronze/Gold Finals