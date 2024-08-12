Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Gives Her Dad a Haircut, Looks Just Like Him in New Video

Kevin Jonas Reacts to the Awkward Handshake Moment He Had with Jimmy

Kevin Jonas Reacts to the Awkward Handshake Moment He Had with Jimmy

It's been a few years since Nick Jonas competed as a Coach on The Voice, but he just gave fans an eye-opening behind-the-scenes look at what he's been up to lately!

On August 12, the "Jealous" singer took to Instagram with a memorable carousel that highlighted his whirlwind schedule. The 31-year-old has been busy jet-setting to and from Paris to take in the 2024 Summer Olympics, but one too-cute video has fans speechless: His 2-year-old daughter Malti cutting his hair. Or at least pretending to with a pair of tiny purple safety scissors. In another video the toddler can also be heard sweetly exclaiming, "Oh my god!" to a clearly amused Jonas.

"Lately. ❤️," he said.

It also needs to be mentioned how much Malti looks like her dad; the similarities are striking!

Jonas became a parent in 2022 when he and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, welcomed Malti into their lives via surrogacy. Unsurprisingly, the sudden transition into fatherhood significantly impacted the young star.

"The weight of everything is much more intense," he told Variety at the time. "I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys. I'm so grateful for [Malti] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And hey, now Jonas can be grateful for never having to leave the house for a haircut anymore.

The Voice returns for Season 26 this fall on NBC

Although Jonas isn't scheduled to participate in the upcoming Seasons of The Voice, the Coaching lineup is still incredibly star-studded. The Voice returns to NBC this fall with Season 26, featuring an all-star Coaching lineup of rookies Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg — fresh off his time spent in Paris covering the Olympics — competing against defending champion Reba McEntire and a returning Gwen Stefani.

We're sure that Coaching newcomers like Bublé and Snoop Dogg will embrace their roles as coaches in Season 26. After all, according to Jonas himself, the opportunity is a "dream come true."

"It's just such a fun show, as you well know, and getting to be a part of that coaching panel is kind of a dream come true," Jonas revealed on TODAY in February 2020.