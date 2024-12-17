Miley Cyrus' Unexpected, Edgy Live Cover of "Last Christmas" Brings the Holiday Angst

The Best Performances from the Top 5 Live Finale | The Voice | NBC

You could say the former Voice Coach's live cover of "Last Christmas" is a certified slay.

As one of the most iconic musicians in the game right now, Miley Cyrus has delivered many captivating sets in her day, but she brought an extra dose of holiday cheer with her rendition of the beloved seasonal single "Last Christmas."

The lovelorn holiday hit — originally made famous by pop duo Wham! in 1984 — has been covered many times throughout the decades. Still, the former Coach of The Voice brought an extra je ne sais quoi to her version during Cyrus' 2020 appearance on Holiday Plays Amazon Music. Cyrus took to "Last Christmas" like a natural, with her vocal prowess and effortless delivery instantly setting her rendition apart from the many covers. Let's face it: Cyrus excels at making us cry in the club — and her live performance of "Last Christmas" provided no exception.

Watch Cyrus' live performance of "Last Christmas" here, and don't forget the tissues.

Standing in front of a stage made to look like a teen's messy bedroom adorned with a twinkling Christmas tree, Cyrus made it clear from the get-go that this wouldn't be a typical holiday performance. "Sleighing isn't just for Santa," Cyrus teased with a cheeky pun. "Ho, ho, ho."

Cyrus' holiday performance came just a month after the release of her glam rock album Plastic Hearts, so she was eager to embrace the 1980s. Wearing an all-black ensemble and black Santa hat, Cyrus was excited to kick off her set in style as snow began falling.

Cyrus loves a heartbroken bop; hiding heart-wrenching lyrics behind an infectious beat is the pop icon's trademark, so "Last Christmas" fits comfortably within her wheelhouse. Cyrus didn't shy away from the bittersweet tone of the lyrics — injecting angst and grit into some of the song's more tearful confessions — while maintaining a festive spirit that could inspire anyone to move on after a brutal breakup. And who could even spare a thought for a heartbreaker after hearing Cyrus' magnificent belt?

Miley Cyrus' Holiday Songs and Releases

While we've yet to be graced with a full holiday album from the former Voice Coach, Cyrus has gifted fans with several holiday singles and performances throughout the years. Not only did she take "Sleigh Ride" and "Rockin Around the Christmas Tree" to new heights as part of Spotify Single's 2018 holiday lineup, but that same year, Cyrus recorded a cover of "Merry Xmas (War Is Over)" alongside Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, the original recording artists.

With each of those singles jam-packed with cheer and delightful angst, Cyrus' festive releases are must-adds on any holiday lover's playlist.

