Michael Phelps on How He'll Feel If a Swimmer Beats His Gold Medal Count in Paris

With 28 Olympic medals — including 23 gold medals — Michael Phelps remains the most decorated Olympian of all time. But how does he feel about someone breaking his world record in Paris 2024?

That was the question Jimmy Fallon posed to Phelps when he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After the two reminisced about golfing and singing karaoke together, their conversation turned to the Olympics, and Fallon asked his friend if he was "nervous at all" that someone was going to break any of his swimming records.

"Well, all of my individuals are gone. My world records are gone, but my medal count is still there," Phelps noted. "If somebody breaks that, I want to see it happen."

The 2016 Rio games were the last Olympics Phelps competed in, bringing home five gold medals. But was a correspondent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, providing commentary and analysis for NBC — a role he'll be reprising for this year's Paris Olympics.

"I know what I put into winning 23 Olympic gold medals, and 28 total. But for me, if somebody does have that dream and they're not afraid every single day to go after it, then I want the record to be broken," he told Fallon. "I think it would be so cool to have somebody accomplish their goal and their dream, just like I did."

"So, yeah, I hope to one day be able to see it," Phelps added.

It's great to see the G.O.A.T. cheer on the next generation of swimmers.

Michael Phelps of the USA celebrates a new world record and winning the Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals during the 10th Fina World Swimming Championships 2003 at Palau Sant Jordi July 25, 2003 in Barcelona, Spain. Phelps won with a time of 51.47. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

According to NBC Sports, France’s Leon Marchand swam past Phelps' last remaining individual world record, with the 400m individual medley at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Those were the same games where Katie Ledecky broke her tie with Phelps by winning a record 16th individual swimming world title.

For more about Phelps' historic Olympic run, you can always check out the Peacock original, Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, which premiered in 2021.

Will Michael Phelps be at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Yes.

Phelps, who competed in five Olympic Games from 2000-2016, won't be hitting the pool at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Instead, he'll be offering commentary and analysis of the games in NBC's coverage, as he previously did for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“We are excited to have Michael return to our coverage across both daytime and primetime, and of course, the place where no one knows more about winning – at the pool,” Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, said in a press release. “With his ability to analyze and entertain, our viewers are in for another gold-medal performance.”