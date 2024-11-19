Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox's Relationship Timeline: "Twin Flames"

When did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox meet?

MGK and Fox first met in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. MGK shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that he only took the role because of Fox. “The only reason I took the movie was because they were like ‘Your scenes are with Megan Fox’ and I was like, ‘I’ll take the movie,’” he said about how they met. “My gut is always right and I’m grateful for it because for some reason I knew she’d invite me to lunch. And then all of the sudden someone came over and was like ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer’ and I was like ‘Oh my god, I’m so surprised. Yeah, absolutely.’”

Once they were together having lunch, MGK said Fox asked him how he felt. “I said ‘I’m lost’ and she said ‘Let’s find you,’” he recalled to Barrymore. “I mean, she was cupid.”

At the time, Fox was married to her now ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Fox and Green announced their split in May 2020. In an interview with GQ in October 2021, Fox said she didn’t plan on meeting her “soulmate” on the set of the crime thriller, but she was “definitely open [to] love” at the time.

“But I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that,” she told the magazine. “I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect.”