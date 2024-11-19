Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox's Relationship Timeline: "Twin Flames"
Megan Fox has described her romance with Machine Gun Kelly as stronger than "soulmates."
The romance between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox has been full of passion and deep connection. The couple’s love story goes back to 2020 and a lot has happened since they first met.
Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker and also goes by MGK, is a talented rapper and songwriter who’s joined The Voice Season 26 as a Playoff Advisor for Team Gwen. His music has touched on his love story with Fox more than once over the years, while the Transformers actress gushes about her partner, or her “twin flame,” regularly.
As the couple recently announced some happy news, let’s look back at how and when their relationship got started.
When did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox meet?
MGK and Fox first met in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. MGK shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that he only took the role because of Fox. “The only reason I took the movie was because they were like ‘Your scenes are with Megan Fox’ and I was like, ‘I’ll take the movie,’” he said about how they met. “My gut is always right and I’m grateful for it because for some reason I knew she’d invite me to lunch. And then all of the sudden someone came over and was like ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer’ and I was like ‘Oh my god, I’m so surprised. Yeah, absolutely.’”
Once they were together having lunch, MGK said Fox asked him how he felt. “I said ‘I’m lost’ and she said ‘Let’s find you,’” he recalled to Barrymore. “I mean, she was cupid.”
At the time, Fox was married to her now ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Fox and Green announced their split in May 2020. In an interview with GQ in October 2021, Fox said she didn’t plan on meeting her “soulmate” on the set of the crime thriller, but she was “definitely open [to] love” at the time.
“But I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that,” she told the magazine. “I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect.”
When did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox go public with their relationship?
Just a few short months after meeting, MGK and Fox went public with their relationship. In May 2020, MGK released his music video for his song “Bloody Valentine” starring himself and Fox.
By July 2020, the couple solidified their relationship status even further when they appeared on Lala Kent’s podcast, Give Them Lala, and Fox called MGK her “twin flame.”
“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And [the director] was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox recalled on the podcast. “Because I knew … I could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul … that something was going to come from that.”
“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”
When did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox get engaged?
After months of speculation and rumors, MGK asked Fox to marry him on January 11, 2022. Fox announced the news in an Instagram post that’s since been deleted.
MGK revealed on Instagram that he designed Fox’s engagement ring to include both of their birthstones — emerald and diamond. He explained that the stones are “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”
In March 2024, Fox revealed on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast that their engagement had been called off at some point, but she “will always be connected to him somehow.”
“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox told Cooper. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce they’re expecting a baby
On November 11, 2024, Fox announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with MGK. “Nothing is ever really lost,” she captioned a photo of herself covered in black paint and cradling her baby bump, tagging MGK. “Welcome back.”
Their pregnancy announcement comes one year after Fox shared in her book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, that she and MGK had experienced a miscarriage. “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life,” she told Good Morning America. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately.”
MGK also opened up about the miscarriage in his song “Don’t Let Me Go,” rapping, “How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby.”
Since the pregnancy announcement, the parents-to-be attended the GQ Man of the Year party together on November 14 in Los Angeles. And in the near future, the couple’s little one will soon join Fox’s three children — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — and MGK’s teen daughter, Casie.