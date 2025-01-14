Bad Bunny and Jimmy Fallon Try Out Crazy Gadgets with Tech Tips' Linus Sebastian

Linus Sebastian brought his "Tech Tips" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Monday, January 13 was a Bad Bunny bonanza on The Tonight Show when the global music superstar co-hosted with Jimmy Fallon. In the epic episode, the two gave a surprise concert on a subway platform, interviewed Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón, and had their minds blown with some crazy tech, courtesy of Sebastian.

Bad Bunny and Jimmy Fallon try out CES gadgets with Linus Tech Tips' host

The YouTuber with more than 16 million subscribers sat down with Fallon and Bad Bunny to demonstrate the impressive electronics he brought with him from this year's CES in Las Vegas.

Reaching into his backpack of tricks, Sebastian pulled out a 14" Lenovo laptop.

At first, it looked like an average everyday computer, underwhelming Fallon. But Sebastian asked Bad Bunny to do the honors, and the press of a button magically enlarged the screen in front of their eyes. Its screen extended, allowing users to game (or doomscroll?) on an even larger display.

Next, Sebastian had the two co-hosts wear some stylish sunglasses that magically changed shades with the touch of a button — a product Bad Bunny loved so much he slyly slipped his glasses in his jacket pocket.

Sebastian's final product was another pair of glasses, but this time hooked up to a handheld gaming device. He had Fallon wear the glasses first while playing a video game. The Tonight Show Host was blown away as he was transported into the game thanks to a giant 160" screen projected in front of him.

"Oh, my gosh! Bad Bunny, this is insane! I've never seen anything like this," proclaimed Fallon. It was then Bad Bunny's turn to try the portable display. While wearing the glasses, Bad Bunny looked out into the audience —who he couldn't see thanks to the fully immersive glasses — and with wonder, calmly said, "I want to play all day."

From a Puerto Rican parranda to mind-blowing new tech, Bad Bunny's Tonight Show episode was an epic extravaganza from beginning to end!

Bad Bunny co-hosted The Tonight Show on January 13

Bad Bunny co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 13. The "DtMF" singer crashed Jimmy Fallon's opening monologue with a Puerto Rican parranda, and the two busked in disguise on the subway. The co-hosts also interviewed Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón, and Bad Bunny performed "Voy a LLevarte Pa PR" off of his new hit album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.