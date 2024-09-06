Kelli Giddish Shared a Rare Pic of Her 2 Oldest Sons

Kelli Giddish gave fans a rare peek into her family life on Instagram.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum shared a photo earlier this summer of herself and her two oldest sons, Ludo, 8, and Charlie, 5, in the middle of an impromptu dance party. Naturally, the sun's setting perfectly in the picturesque background. Talk about a perfect moment!

Giddish didn't caption the photo. Who needs words when the vibes are this great?

The 44-year-old actress is usually quite private about her personal life, so this family update is special. The last one we got was in September 2023, when Giddish announced the birth of her third child in a stunning black-and-white picture alongside her husband, Beau Richards.

"My husband and I welcomed Oldie Richards on June 20th and we are so in love and so very grateful," she captioned on Instagram. "Oldie- you've brought immeasurable JOY to me and your daddy and your two brothers (and your grandparents and aunts and uncles!). You wake up smiling and the light you bring to each moment is truly incredible."

Kelli Giddish left Law & Order: SVU as a series regular in 2022

Giddish ended her series-regular run as Detective Amanda Rollins on SVU in 2022, although she still pops up in episodes from time to time, including in Season 25. In a 2022 interview with Variety, she revealed that after playing the iconic role for so many years, the timing just felt right to move on.

"I started playing her in my late 20s, so I've played her in three decades of my life, which is nuts," Giddish explained. "It's insane. This is a show unlike any other. Shows don't last 12 years, much less getting to play a character. With playing someone as multifaceted as Rollins, I got to play all kinds of different things—down and out, on top, joyful, doubtful, scared, triumphant. I got to do the gambit."