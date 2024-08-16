The Killer: Nathalie Emmanuel & Omar Sy Navigate Workplace Hazards in Action-Packed Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

My Work Is Predictable | The Killer on Peacock | NBC

Think your job is tough? Think again! NBC Insider has an exclusive clip from The Killer, directed by visionary actioner John Woo (Face/Off), and it proves that sitting at a desk all day may not be as bad as we once thought.

In the first-look footage, professional assassin Zee (the Fast Saga's Nathalie Emmanuel) and the French police officer on her tail, Sey (Jurassic World's Omar Sy), downplay the excitement of their respective professions. During this polite conversation, Woo hilariously smash cuts to action-filled scenes of inconspicuous murder and the pursuit of justice.

While the two characters firmly stand on opposite sides of the law, they do share a penchant for breaking the rules and standing up for the innocent. Of course, Sey isn't aware of Zee's true identity in the clip below, convinced she's a harmless American diplomat.

Watch an exclusive clip from John Woo's The Killer

“The dynamic between Sey and Zee is a kind of light-heartedness,” Emmanuel teases in the film's official production notes. “As they are discovering each other, they realize they sort of get on. Like recognizes like."

"John Woo changed everything with the action movie, all the slow motion, all those new ways to picture the action. But also, if you look closely with his movies, he’s a romantic guy," adds Sy. "There are a lot small looks, chemistry between actors. It’s a lot about love, friendship, loyalty."

What is The Killer about? A contemporary reimagining of Woo's 1989 film of the same name, The Killer takes place in modern-day Paris, where assassin-for-hire Zee (Emmanuel) has earned the feared moniker "Queen of the Dead." After refusing to kill a blinded young woman (Diana Silvers) while on assignment at a nightclub, however, Zee becomes the target of her handler, Finn (Sam Worthington) and his superior, ruthless French gangster Jules Gobert (Eric Cantona).

Who stars in John Woo's The Killer?

Sey (Omar Sy) and Zee (Nathalie Emmanuel) appear in The Killer (2024). Photo: Christine Tamalet / Universal Pictures

John Woo's The Killer stars Nathalie Emmanuel (The Fast Saga, Game of Thrones), Omar Sy (Jurassic World Dominion), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Diana Silvers (Ma), Eric Cantona (The Fragile Colossus), Saϊd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman), Tchéky Karyo (A Very Long Engagement), Grégory Montel (Thirst for Life), Angeles Woo (Silent Night), and Aurélia Agel (Black Widow).

How to stream The Killer (2024)

Written by Josh Campbell, Matt Stuecken, and Brian Helgeland, The Killer streams exclusively on Peacock starting next Friday, August 23.

Woo serves as producer on the film alongside Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, and Lori Tilkin deFelice. Terence Chang, Mark Gordon, Matt Jackson, and Robin Mulcahy Fisichella are executive producers.

The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!