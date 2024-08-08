John Ritter's Haunting Law & Order: SVU Appearance as a Murderous Cuckold Was Jaw-Dropping

What happened during John Ritter's SVU episode?

Season 3's "Monogamy" started with Benson sitting in an ambulance with Nicole Manning, who had been brutally assaulted and left with a gaping wound in her abdomen. The wound led Benson to realize that Nicole had been pregnant during the assault.

At the crime scene, Stabler realized that someone had performed a C-section on Nicole, and neither her attacker or the child were anywhere to be found.

As the SVU detective searched for any signs of the baby, Nicole was unresponsive in the hospital and thus unable to give police any information about her attacker. But Benson and Stabler learned from Nicole's distressed husband, Ritter's Dr. Richard Manning, that she had likely been attacked on the way to meet him for dinner.

They also informed Richard that, due to her abdominal injuries from the brutal C-section, doctors had been forced to perform a hysterectomy on Nicole to save her life.

The squad then discovered that Nicole had been cheating on her husband with a construction worker named Kyle Novacek (Bobby Cannavale), who had a criminal record. He became their prime suspect, just as a baby boy was found brutally murdered and tossed in the trash.

Then, Nicole woke up.

RELATED: Benson, Stabler, Fin, and Noah: Catch Up on the Best SVU Characters' Stories

Nicole told them that she never saw her attacker, as she was hit over the head from behind. She also confirmed that she had been seeing Kyle for a year, and that they had hooked up the day she was attacked. But she couldn't believe that Kyle was responsible, because he'd told her he wanted to get married and start a new life with her.

She told the partners that she'd contemplated remained married to Richard for stability, but had decided shortly before her attack to tell him that the baby wasn't his and she was leaving him. When asked how Richard responded, Nicole said that he had been calmer than she expected and wanted to meet for dinner to discuss their marriage.

But when Benson asked Nicole how Richard reacted when she was late to their 7 pm dinner, Nicole was confused.

"I was meeting him at 7:30," Nicole clarified, surprised. "Did Richard tell you 7?"