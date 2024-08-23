Jason Beghe’s Primary Form of Exercise Is Unconventional

Zoë Kravitz on Blink Twice and Going to a Taylor Swift Concert with Fiancé Channing Tatum (Extended)

S. Epatha Merkerson, Miranda Rae Mayo and Jason Beghe Weigh In on the NYC vs. Chicago Pizza Debate

S. Epatha Merkerson, Miranda Rae Mayo and Jason Beghe Weigh In on the NYC vs. Chicago Pizza Debate

Jason Beghe is no gym rat. In fact, he's just the opposite. The veteran actor, who plays Sergeant Hank Voight on Chicago P.D., actually keeps fit by staying active outside. Here's what hobbies keep him in fighting form:

Jason Beghe has a "badass" gardening hobby

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Beghe gets his steps in via some very fun methods. According to Muscle and Fitness, he plays soccer and jumps on the trampoline with his sons. He also gardens, which can turn into "full-day" workouts.

“Gardening is badass, man!” he told the outlet. “It’s not a half-hour workout. It’s a full day. It’s rough and tough.” For Beghe, gardening includes planting trees, digging holes, mending fences and baling hay.

Beghe's healthy diet

“I like clean, healthy, organic food,” he told Muscle and Fitness, which means no fast food and no soda. “We have our own fruit and cook our own vegetables at the ranch."

“I drink a lot of water,” he added, saying he aims for a gallon a day and that it tastes “so f--king delicious.”

Jason Beghe visits NBC Studios in New York City on May 15, 2024. Photo: NBC

Jason Beghe on Chicago P.D.

Beghe recently opened up about how he separates himself from his often-traumatized character after a long day on set of P.D.

"Well, I know that these are stories. I mean, there are terrible things going on all over this planet...we’re a flawed species," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "All I can do is my best to try and play a part in being part of the solution rather than the problem. So that’s kind of how I approach it."

RELATED: Jason Beghe Gives Rare Insight Into Voight's Mind After [Spoiler's] Grisly Murder

Jason Beghe briefly died after the accident that changed his voice

Twenty-five years ago, Beghe was in a car accident that altered the tone of his voice, and changed his outlook on life. "I actually did die. I was in a coma for three and a half weeks. And in the coma, I died, which was a very interesting experience. That’s a big deal, and it changed me, I’m sure," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Yeah, that changed me. How? I don’t know. Just like everything else, I’m just trying to be. I’m just trying to be."

RELATED: LaRoyce Hawkins Shares Rare Off-Duty Pics with Jason Beghe at the All-Star Game

In the same interview, Beghe promised he'd be on Chicago P.D. as long as the show runs: "I love my job."

Chicago P.D. airs every Wednesday at 10/9c. You can also stream Seasons 1 through 11 right now on Peacock.