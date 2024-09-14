Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, September 14, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or a repeat? Here's everything to know about the September 14 episode.

It's a big weekend for Saturday Night Live — because this Sunday is the 76th annual Primetime Emmys.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

SNL is nominated in several major categories, including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series. Season 50 cast member Bowen Yang is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series (his fourth Emmy nomination overall), and he's also a scheduled presenter at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, fellow 2024 Emmys presenter Maya Rudolph snagged a nod in Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her hosting gig on May 11, while Kristen Wiig is nominated in the same category for her April 6 episode. April 13 Host Ryan Gosling also received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

One thing we can almost-certainly expect on Sunday night: Primetime Emmys' executive producers have also teased "a moment" that will celebrate SNL's upcoming historic 50th season.

SNL was nominated for 18 2024 Emmys in total. And no matter what happens this weekend, the talented behind-the-scenes crew members have already walked away winners: At the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys on September 7 and 8, the series took home six Emmys for Season 49.

RELATED: SNL Season 50 Premieres on September 28: Meet the New Cast Members

Gosling's episode nabbed three wins, and the Josh Brolin, Kristen Wiig, and Timothée Chalamet episodes each earned technical honors as well.

As we await the Primetime Emmys on September 15, fans might be wondering: Is SNL new tonight?

Kristen Wiig as Tootie and Heidi Gardner as Trudy during the "Secretary" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1860, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, September 14, 2024?

No.

NBC will air the SNL April 6 episode hosted by Kristen Wiig with Musical Guest Raye in her SNL debut. It's always a special occasion when Wiig returns to Studio 8H — but even more so this time, as she was inducted into the Five-Timers Club (which Emma Stone also joined when she hosted on December 2, 2023).

In addition to Wiig's star-studded induction into the Five-Timers Club, the Emmy-winning episode also featured the viral "Jumanji," in which the Palm Royale star played a woman afraid of getting "Jumanji-ed" during a game night with friends.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live Is Celebrating 50 Years with a Three-Hour Primetime Special

Chloe Fineman as Beverly, Andrew Dismukes as Pat, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig as Nina, and James Austin Johnson as Harry during the "Jumanji" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1860, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all of the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

All 49 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock anytime.