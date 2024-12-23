Halle Bailey Nearly Burst Into Tears While Serenading Her 1-Year-Old Son Halo

The Cast of MJ the Musical Performs "ABC," "I Want You Back" and More | A Motown Christmas | NBC

Bailey always delivers a showstopper, but she served an extra-special set in honor of Halo's first birthday.

Vocal songstress Halle Bailey celebrated her son Halo's first birthday in the most heartwarming way possible: By delivering a heartfelt rendition of "Happy Birthday" in front of their loved ones.

The intimate moment, which the A Motown Christmas co-host shared on her Instagram stories on December 23, managed to showcase not only Bailey's love for her young son, but also her hypnotic talent. Bailey shares Halo with rapper DDG, who also attended the boy's birthday celebration. While Bailey initially kept details of her pregnancy private, she announced Halo's birth via Instagram after giving birth in December 2023.

It feels like barely any time has passed since The Little Mermaid star became a mother, and she couldn't be happier to celebrate Halo's first rotation around the sun.

The recipient of many an angelic lullaby, Halo may be one of the luckiest boys in the world, and Bailey pulled out all the stops for his birthday. Check out Bailey's performance of "Happy Birthday" for her son Halo, here.

Halle Bailey got a big applause after Halo's "Happy Birthday"

Halle Bailey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 3, 2024. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bailey and DDG looked adorable for their son's birthday event, donning white t-shirts and blue jeans to match Halo's white T-shirt and denim overalls. The celebration paved the way for a beautiful private performance as Bailey took the mic and DDG hoisted Halo on his shoulders to get a prime viewing of his mother's set. Bailey was emotional as she prepared to sing, fighting off tears as the room silenced in anticipation for her solo serenade to her son.

As expected, managed to turn a mundane track like "Happy Birthday" into a Grammy-deserving performance. The party guests cheered with praise between each verse as she tackled the song with her iconic soul and crystal-clean pitch. Bailey delivered a stunning performance with just four stanzas, earning a round of applause. As soon as the song concluded, Bailey was eager to get Halo back into her arms, sharing a sweet embrace.

Bailey has been thriving within motherhood, sharing several social media posts from Halo's birthday festivities. She continued the online birthday celebrations with a sweet Instagram slideshow of photos from his first year, flexing her son's mini-me status along the way. "Happy birthday to my halo 🥹," Bailey captioned the aww-worthy post. "God gave me the greatest gift in you 💕time flies when you're having fun & mommy just can't believe that you're one 🎉🎉🎉🎉🥹🥹🥹🥹."

Bailey echoed the excitement in a February 2024 interview with ET. "I feel like I've reached this new level of maturity, especially being a mother now, which is so crazy to say," Bailey said. "It has opened up a whole new can of worms for me, honestly. I am obsessed with my baby. It's insane. It's literally like your heart is in your hands in this beautiful being."

Bailey continued, "I just feel like I have such greater purpose and so much more to do for him and so much more that I want him to be able to experience. It gives me a new motivation and drive and passion for myself, for my family, for my life."