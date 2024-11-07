The Found Team Faces a Shocking Copycat Kidnapping — and [SPOILER] Is the Hero?!

The latest episode of Found certainly delivered a hero — just not the person any of us would have expected.

In the immortal words of Bonnie Tyler: "I need a hero. I'm holding out for a hero till the morning light. He's gotta be sure and it's gotta be soon, and he's gotta be larger than life, larger than life." The sixth episode of Found's second season (airing on NBC every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET) certainly delivered a hero — just not the person any of us would have expected.

Appropriately titled, "Missing While Gabi Mosely," the latest installment of the hit missing persons drama finds the Mosely & Associates team on the trail of a copycat kidnapper, who emulates Hugh Evans — aka Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) — by snatching a pair of young girls, one of whom is named "Elizabeth Gabrielle Mosely."

Elizabeth, who goes by "Gabi" among her close friends, is a big admirer of M&A crisis manager Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), and knows all the details of her role model's traumatic imprisonment of 20 years prior.

Found Season 2, Episode 6 delivers an unexpected hero

Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) appears in Found Season 2 Episode 5 "Missing While Presumed Dead". Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

In the end, we learn that Elizabeth Gabrielle Mosely was not taken by a third party, but staged her own kidnapping as a way to gain attention. What's more, she took the second girl, Charlotte, out of jealously over a boy, and intended to kill her innocent hostage in order to keep the whole affair quiet.

Thankfully, none of that comes to pass when Charlotte is rescued and Elizabeth tied up by none other than... Sir?! That's right, folks. Hugh Evans is the hero of this weeks' episode, and his public reputation as a cold-hearted monster may begin to change after Charlotte posts a video to social media thanking him for what he did.

This doesn't sit well with Gabi, who begins to question the worth of M&A. Does a madman get to claim the credit for all of their victories over the last nine months? Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) argues against this, stating that Sir never could have solved the case without access to the firm's files, which he takes after a brief encounter with Margaret (Kelli Williams). "Sir's only insight came because he's broken," Lacey adds. "Think about it. Where we saw kidnapping victims, Sir's twisted mind saw a suspect."

What is the premise of NBC's Found?

Gabi (Shanola Hampton) on Found Season 2 Episode 5. Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

Found centers around Mosely & Associates (M&A), the crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely. The devoted experts at M&A, all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations, specialize in finding people often ignored by the system.

The show was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Her fellow EPs include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn.

