Dwyane Wade Is the Best Dad Giving 5-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia a Home Pedicure

Dwyane Wade Reacts to That Photo of Him Falling into John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Between his three NBA championship wins, 13 All-Star Game appearances, and countless other on-court achievements, one would think that the most impressive part of Dwayne Wade is his basketball skills. But you’d be wrong.

Wade’s greatest accomplishment is being, arguably, the best dad ever.

In a Father Day’s Day 2024 Instagram post, the NBC Olympics correspondent showed the world what fatherhood means to him. The highlight of Wade’s carousel is undoubtedly a photo and video of the 42-year-old giving his 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia, a pedicure — complete with a bubbly feet soak.

“The way I do Fatherhood…#HappyFathersDay,” Wade captioned.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, welcomed Kaavia into the world in 2018. The former Miami Heat superstar also has three kids from previous relationships (Zaire, 22, Zaya, 17, and Xavier, 10) and is the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon, 21. Wade’s Instagram carousel was filled with loving photos of himself and his blended family, showing that he never takes a day off from being a five-star dad.

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia Wade, and Dwyane Wade pose for a photo during the first half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky on May 25, 2024 at Wintrust Arena on in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dwayne Wade tapped for NBC Olympics coverage this summer

In May, it was revealed that Wade would join NBC’s commentary crew in Paris for around-the-clock coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The Hall of Famer will lend his expert analysis to the men’s U.S. Olympic basketball team as they search for another prestigious gold medal.

“I’m thrilled to join NBC Sports as a commentator for Team USA Men’s Basketball games,” said Wade in a statement. “The Olympics are the world’s greatest sporting competition with elite athletes competing at the highest level on the world’s largest stage. I have tremendous pride when I look back at my time competing as an Olympic athlete. I have the utmost respect for these players and their commitment to greatness. It will be an honor to witness their journey in person and share this special experience with viewers while we unite to celebrate their pursuit of the gold.”

Dwyane Wade at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: Lanna Apisukh/WWD via Getty Images

As a former two-time Olympian, Wade brings not only a unique vantage point to the commentary desk but a sense of perspective. After all, he was part of the 2024 men’s team that failed to win the gold medal in 2004 — a result that sent shockwaves through the international basketball world. However, he and the rest of Team USA rectified their 2004 disappointment by handily bringing home the gold medal in 2008.