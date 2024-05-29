Dwyane Wade Is Going to the 2024 Paris Olympics as Commentator for Team USA Men's Basketball

Dwyane Wade is packing his bags and headed to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

For the first time in his career, Wade, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and 13-time NBA All-Star, will join NBC's prestigious group of commentators at the upcoming Summer Games. He will serve as an analyst for Team USA's mens basketball team.

“I’m thrilled to join NBC Sports as a commentator for Team USA Men’s Basketball games,” said Wade in a statement. “The Olympics are the world’s greatest sporting competition with elite athletes competing at the highest level on the world’s largest stage. I have tremendous pride when I look back at my time competing as an Olympic athlete. I have the utmost respect for these players and their commitment to greatness. It will be an honor to witness their journey in person and share this special experience with viewers while we unite to celebrate their pursuit of the gold.”

NBC Sports has also tapped WNBA star LaChina Robinson to serve as analyst for the women's team. She previously worked as analyst for NBC Sports Digital at the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics.

RELATED: Revisiting the Legendary 1992 Dream Team and Their Gold-Medal Win at the Barcelona Olympics

"It’s surreal to think that I will be sitting in the analyst seat as our women’s national team competes for their unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal," said Robinson. "I am humbled by this opportunity to represent the rich history of women’s basketball on this monumental stage. Thank you to NBC Sports and all the remarkable women who have sat in this seat before me."

NBC's Basketball Commentators and Analysts

Dwyane Wade attends the NAACP Image Awards Dinner at Hollywood Palladium on March 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; LaChina Robinson attends Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports at Cipriani Wall Street on October 12, 2023 in New York City; Noah Eagle prepares for the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on February 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images For NAACP; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WSF; Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Joining Wade and Robinson on the sidelines is Noah Eagle, who will give viewers a play-by-play for both the men's and women's basketball games. This will be Eagle's second Olympics assignment.

Kerith Burke, Zora Stephenson, and Bob Fitzgerald will round round out the team of sideline reporters in France.

"With this summer’s basketball tournaments expected to have the deepest pool of talented players and most competitive fields in any Olympics, we are thrilled that Dwyane and LaChina, each with more than a decade of experience at the sport’s highest level, will be alongside Noah to call the action. On the sidelines, we are excited to have Kerith and Zora, who have been courtside reporters for NBA champions," said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer of NBC Olympic production.

Wade's Approach to Commentating

A former Team USA basketball player who won gold in 2008 and co-owner of the Utah Jazz, Wade is sympathetic to the stresses of performing on such a large stage, so he plans to take it easy on the team, led by LeBron James and Kevin Durant, throughout the tournament.

"I think we have to discuss what we see. I am not really into calling players out, but to really give the audience an opportunity to understand what’s going on in the game," he explained to USA Today in a recent interview.

Having played basketball at such a high level for 16 years, Wade's bonafides are indisputable, however he admitted that this role will be a "challenge." Nonetheless, he is confident and determined to help viewers, whether they're basketball fans or not, understand the intricacies of the game.

"I am in a space where I am always in these certain challenges. You want to make sure that any door you want to walk through, if you put the work in, it will open for you," he said of joining NBC's ranks.

Be sure to watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.