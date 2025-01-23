Conclave: Focus Features' Vatican Thriller Lands 8 Oscar Nominations, Including Best Picture

The Catholic Church drama (based on the novel by Robert Harris) is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Focus Features' acclaimed Vatican-based thriller, Conclave, has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay (Golden Globe-winner Peter Straughan) and the top prize of the ceremony: Best Picture.

The ensemble film (now streaming exclusively on Peacock) was also recognized in the acting categories, with Ralph Fiennes (Cardinal Lawrence) and first-time Oscar nominee Isabella Rossellini (Sister Agnes) up for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role, respectively. This is Fiennes' third Oscar nod after his roles in Schindler's List and The English Patient.

Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) directed the project, which was adapted by Straughan from the 2016 novel of the same name by Robert Harris. As its title suggests, the film is centered around a conclave, the top-secret process to select a new pope. Stanley Tucci (Cardinal Bellini), John Lithgow (Cardinal Tremblay), Sergio Castellitto (Cardinal Tedesco), and Lucian Msamati (Cardinal Adeyemi) co-star alongside Fiennes and Rossellini.

“The mechanism behind the election of a pope is among the most closely guarded secrets in the world,” Berger explains in the production notes. “I was super curious to peek behind those locked doors and find out the details. We can’t know everything, but there are quite a few facts we were able to establish through our research. We feel we got as close to the truth as anyone ever has.”

Conclave Oscar nominations

Best Picture

Actor in a Leading Role (Ralph Fiennes)

Actress in a Supporting Role (Isabella Rossellini)

Best Editing (Nick Emerson)

Best Production Design (Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)

Best Adapted Screenplay (Peter Straughan)

Best Original Score (Volker Bertelmann)

Best Costume Design (Lisy Christl)

