Vatican Thriller Conclave Wins Golden Globe for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture (DETAILS)

"I am just one pure ball of gratitude squeezed into a borrowed tux," writer Peter Straughan said in his acceptance speech.

Focus Features' acclaimed Vatican thriller Conclave (now streaming exclusively on Peacock) is officially a Golden Globe winner. Peter Straughan, who adapted the bestselling novel of the same name by Robert Harris, took to the stage during Sunday night's ceremony to accept the statue for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture.

"I am just one pure ball of gratitude squeezed into a borrowed tux," he said in his acceptance speech. After thanking the various production companies involved, as well as distributor Focus Features, he went on to call out Harris for "writing a gift of a book." and proclaimed "a third of this is yours." He also awarded a third of the honor to director Edward Berger before calling out the core members of the project's "fantastic ensemble cast": Ralph Fiennes (Cardinal Lawrence), John Lithgow (Cardinal Trembla), Stanley Tucci (Cardinal Bellini), and Isabella Rossellini (Sister Agnes).

"I can't give you a third of this because I've just done the math and that wouldn't leave me with anything," he told the actors. "You can borrow this any weekend you want. Thank you so much, Golden Globes, I'm truly, truly honored."

Named after the top-secret process to elect a new pope, Conclave delivers an edge-of-your-seat thriller against the backdrop of the Catholic Church's base of operations in Rome. "Robert is one of those rare novelists who write intelligent, literary novels that also have great, compelling plots," Straughan said in a statement around the film's release. "He’s a gift to the screenwriter because he structures his novels so brilliantly, while also creating rich characters and memorable dialogue.”

