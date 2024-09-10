Christopher Meloni's 20-Year-Old Son Is His Mirror Image in Uncanny New Video

In a September 9 Instagram post, longtime Law & Order franchise icon Christopher Meloni (Detective Elliot Stabler) gave a rare glimpse at dad life with his children, 20-year-old Dante and 23-year-old Sophia. And we have more confirmation that Dante Meloni is Christopher Meloni's mirror image.

“Chillren gon be chillren,” Christopher Meloni captioned a video of his two kids acting goofy, including Dante Meloni, whose face is a carbon copy of his famous dad's.

This is not the first time Dante Meloni's uncanny resemblance to his father has stopped fans in their tracks. In April 2023, Christopher Meloni shared a photo of the two working out in the gym that had people seeing double. "Like father, like son" is an understatement.

Truly, Dante Meloni could play Young Stabler on an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

In a 2022 interview with People magazine, Christopher Meloni talked about the differences between his kids.

"One is more of an old soul," he said. "I never used that term until they came out of the womb and I looked in their eyes. I was like, 'Holy cow, look at you. You're here to teach me.' As well as the other one, who's a young soul. It's ever-evolving and a complete fulfillment of my life."

Will there be a Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5?

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) appear in Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 Episode 13. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 is coming and will have an exclusive home on Peacock.

While no premiere date's been announced, fans are hungry for details. Perhaps an onscreen reunion with Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) is in the cards? After all, the pals have only communicated in recent Organized Crime and SVU episodes via the phone. We're ready for a face-to-face moment!

"I just told [Meloni] the other day," Hargitay said to Variety in May. "We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner [for Organized Crime]. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."