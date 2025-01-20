Brooke Shields Thought She Died After Waking Up Next to Bradley Cooper in Ambulance

Carrie Underwood Ditched Her Husband and Kids to See Guns N' Roses in Vegas

Carrie Underwood Ditched Her Husband and Kids to See Guns N' Roses in Vegas

The country star is a proud mom of two little boys and has talked about how their names came to be.

The Powerful Meanings Behind the Names of Carrie Underwood's Two Sons

Carrie Underwood is a proud mom of two adorable sons with strong names that are rooted in her faith.

The country star and Sunday Night Football singer often talks about her faith and how it plays a role in her life as a mom of two with her husband, Mike Fisher. From big moments in her music career to little everyday moments (like when she sang an adorable rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” with her oldest son), Underwood's faith, family, and work are all closely linked.

“My faith has always played an important role in my life and my career,” Underwood told the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2023. “It means so much to me to be able to infuse spirituality into my music.”

She also previously told People how she incorporates her faith into parenting. “We want to go to church, not just for lessons and learning, but also to have a community and be surrounded by people who are just trying to raise their kids up good,” she said. “Keeping everything as loving as possible, you know?”

Singer Carrie Underwood poses with her husband Mike Fisher and their 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael at her star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, September 20, 2018. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Read on to find out the names Underwood chose for her sons and how their monikers also symbolize the family's faith.

What did Carrie Underwood name her sons? Underwood has two sons, named Isaiah and Jacob, with her husband Mike Fisher. The couple’s oldest child, Isaiah Michael Fisher, was born on February 27, 2015, the country singer announced on Instagram. "Tiny hands and tiny feet...God has blessed us with an amazing gift!” Underwood wrote to reveal the news. Their second child, Jacob Bryan Fisher, was born on January 21, 2019, as Underwood shared on Instagram at the time. The mom of two wrote that Jacob “entered the world in the wee hours of the morning” and the whole family “couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood's Surprise Performance of "Goodness of God" Will Fill You with Hope

The meaning behind the name of Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah

In a 2015 interview with TODAY, Underwood revealed that she and Fisher had considered several names for their first son, Isaiah.

RELATED: All About Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher and Their Kids

“It was a toss up between Isaiah and Caleb” and "Christian was on the list too,” Underwood told Hoda Kotb.

“That was when Fifty Shades of Grey was coming out, like right around that time, and I’m like, ‘Christian's off the list, babe,’” she added with a laugh. And after some friends named their baby Caleb, the list narrowed down to Isaiah.

The name Isaiah is of Hebrew origin with roots in the Bible and means “salvation of the Lord.” The name is associated with the prophet Isaiah from the Old Testament “known for his truth-telling, strength, and persistence,” according to Parents.

Underwood told People her son Isaiah is a helpful boy and hands-on big brother. “He’s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother,” Underwood said in 2019. “And he’s good at [obliging] when you ask him to do something; he’s a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.”

In a 2018 Instagram post, Fisher revealed Isaiah's cute nickname: Izzy.

The meaning behind the name of Carrie Underwood’s son Jacob

Underwood and Fisher welcomed their second child after suffering three miscarriages, a painful experience that she publicly shared for the first time in 2018. In the couple’s four-part docuseries Mike and Carrie: God & Country, Underwood recalls how her husband was certain that they’d have another baby — and knew what they’d name him.

"Mike came to me one day and said, ‘We’re gonna have another baby, and it’s gonna be a boy, and his name’s gonna be Jacob,'" Underwood shared. "And I was like, 'OK, and you know this because...?'"

Fisher said in the documentary that he “sensed that God told me we're gonna have a son and his name’s Jacob.”

Sadly, as the couple shared in the documentary, they suffered a pregnancy loss not long after this conversation. Some time later, however, Underwood became pregnant again with the couple’s second child. She said that an ultrasound confirmed “everything’s OK” and recalled saying, “We were like, ‘Jacob. This is Jacob.’”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood's Mega-High Notes Singing "O Holy Night" Are Spiritual Wonders

Jacob is a Biblical name of Hebrew origin and means “supplanter” or “may God protect.” Ancestry explains that as the son of Isaac and grandson of Abraham, Jacob is “renowned for his resourcefulness and determination” and today the name continues to represent qualities such as “resilience, adaptability, and the ability to overcome challenges.”

Nowadays, Underwood told Taste of Country that little Jacob has earned the nickname “Jake the Trouble Make.”