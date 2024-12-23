Blake Shelton's Answer to "Where's Your Girl?" Is Actually Perfect: "Babe Alert"

John Mulaney Agreed to Star in Simon Rich's Play All In Before Reading the Script

Shelton's new single "Texas" has him feeling lucky in love with Stefani.

Time and time again, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's love for each other melts hearts, even as Shelton sings about disregarding exes in his new single "Texas."

Written by Nashville songwriters Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Kyle Sturroc, and Lol Guzman, Shelton's new single "Texas" is an energizing country breakup bop boasting an infectious beat and cheeky nods to country music legend George Strait and his song "All My Exes Live in Texas." Shelton released the single in November 2024.

As fans obsess over the moody new country jam, Shelton and his wife Stefani remain stronger than ever. The Voice power couple have been happily married for three years after meeting on the set of the NBC competition series and have since become the other's biggest cheerleaders. Whether it's an album drop or a tour, Shelton and Stefani always show their support, and the trend continues with Shelton's latest hit.

Amid the release of his new single "Texas," Shelton has been showing Stefani some love, and it's undeniably mutual.

Behind Blake Shelton's adorable lyric switch in "Texas"

On December 19, Stefani was keen to show Shelton some love after he referenced her in a video he shared on Instagram promoting his new single. In the clip, Shelton lip-syncs along to his new song. However, after reaching the part where the singer is asked of his ex-girlfriend's whereabouts, Shelton swapped the titular line "Texas" with "the garden picking flowers for the best bouquets."

Seriously, can you get any cuter than that? Not only does Stefani loves her some gardening time, but the singer released her fifth studio album, "Bouquet," in September.

After seeing the heartwarming post, Stefani showed her hubby some love, commenting: "Babe alert!"

It's a cute post for Shelton to make considering Stefani's November 2022 interview with Extra, in which she revealed why her husband was leaving his longtime post at The Voice. After laying down literal new roots with Stefani and her three sons, Shelton wanted more free time with his family.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

"I think he just got to a point where he just wants time in his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do," she said. "I'm excited for him because we have lives outside of work, and it's a really good life. We have Oklahoma, which is something I never knew I needed and wanted. We planted a garden, we do all kinds of fun stuff."

And no one will deny that Shelton and Stefani deserve all their flowers.

