How Did Alysha Newman Celebrate Her Pole Vault Bronze? By Twerking, Of Course
Was Alysha Newman's twerking playful fun or a promotion for her OnlyFans channel? Opinions differ. Either way, she made Olympic history in Paris.
A victory dance at the Paris Olympics turned heads and raised some eyebrows.
Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman capped her record-setting bronze medal win on Wednesday, August 7 in energetic and surprising fashion: She twerked.
Quick choreography recap: That’s a squatting dance move involving rapid-action hip and butt thrusts.
The celebratory twerking by Newman, who’d held her leg after clearing 4.85 meters (15 feet, 10.9 inches), For the Win reported, came out of left field.
Then again, Newman’s place on the podium with Australian gold-medalist Nina Kennedy and Team USA silver winner Katie Moon was actually historic as she is the only Canadian woman to notch a medal win in the event, The Express reported.
In a post-event interview, Newman looked back at the results as “something amazing for Canadian pole vaulters,” especially girls keen on the sport.
She chalked up her victory in part to being able to “make the least amount of mistakes” during the competition.
Social Media Reacts to Alysha Newman's Twerk Celebration
The response to Olympic twerking was divided, the New York Post reported. Some said it was playful and good fun, while others remarked that she’d made a misstep and that her dance was “gross.”
Some believed Newman, 30, who has an OnlyFans site, was performing to promote the online enterprise that costs subscribers a little over $12 a month, the Post added.
On Instagram, Team Canada celebrated the win, captioning a photo of Newman, "Continue to raise the bar."
A naysayer noted: “Olympic athletes used to be considered heroes and a source of national pride. This is just gross.”
“Alysha has the right to celebrate in any way she wants,” posted one defender, per the Post.
Newman, however, said that she doesn't care what people think about her or her OnlyFans activity. "Of course, many people have a certain cliché when they think of OnlyFans. I can’t change many people’s minds," the 30-year-old told the German publication BILD, according to the New York Post.
Who is Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman?
A three-time Olympian, Newman, 30, was born in London, Ontario and lives in Coral Gables, Florida, according to NBCOlympics.com. She made her Olympic debut for Canada in Rio in 2016.
She began pursuing pole vaulting after an injury sidelined her from gymnastics, according to her team bio. She showed talent early on, becoming the first Canadian high school girl to vault over 4 meters. She went on to set national youth and junior records.
While competing for the University of Miami, Newman earned six First Team All-American citations. Her pole vaulting career has been marked by setting records and enduring personal injuries, highs and lows that go with the life of an elite athlete.
“I’m injured constantly but I never give up. I never stop,” Newman said after medaling, athlonsports.com reported. “I know I’m one of the best in the world and tonight I proved that.”