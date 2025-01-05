All About Dr. Will Kirby’s Family & Kids

Dermatologist and The Traitors guest star Dr. Will Kirby is a reality TV veteran, and he'll be bringing years of skills and schemes to Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. But off the screen, he's a dad of two in addition to being a skincare expert. Get to know his family here.

Dr. Will Kirby's father is a noted poet

"Dr. Will" Kirby for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

The Big Brother winner's father is American poet David Kirby, winner of multiple Pushcart Prizes, the Guy Owen Prize, the Kay Deeter Award, the James Dickey Prize, the Brittingham Prize, and the Millennium Cultural Recognition Award, according to the Poetry Foundation, which notes that he's a respected author of poetry, scholarship and criticism.

When his son was on Big Brother Season 2, CBS set up a round-the-clock livestream of the players, and David revealed that he logged in to keep an eye on his kid. “They had a 24-hour live feed and I’d minimize it up in the corner of my computer screen and I’d be able to watch Will sleep, then I’d watch him wake up and stretch, go make an egg-white omelette. It was very comforting,” he told Florida State University.

“What I discovered is that when you’re related to a celebrity, you’re a celebrity,” the poet added. “We went out to eat one night and we were waiting in line with everyone else when the hostess sees us and says, ‘Will? How many?’ And we were seated ahead of all these other people. Fortunately, we were in Los Angeles, so nobody cared.”

Dr. Will Kirby's kids

Erin Brodie won the 2003 reality competition series For Love or Money and chose the cash (a cool million) over the guy. She and Kirby were married in 2017 after six years together, per People. In 2010, they welcomed a son together named Cash (Kirby delivered the boy himself, per TMZ), and they also share a daughter, Scarlett. The family settled in Playa Vista, though Brodie and Kirby split in 2022.

Dr. Will Kirby's "ridiculously dumb and hilarious" gameplay is all for his kids

Kirby revealed that, actually, it was Scarlett's idea for him to face off against the Banker. "My daughter and I were watching Deal or No Deal Island Season 1. My daughter is 11 and she has never seen me do any type of competition reality TV. And she said, 'You know what would be really funny is if you go on the show and you do [something which I won’t spoil],'" he recalled to Entertainment Weekly. "I said, 'Do you want me to do that?' And she said, 'Yeah, I'd love that, dad.' And I said, 'I'm going to f---ing do it.' So I went on the show and what I did is ridiculously dumb and hilarious, and if it makes one 11-year-old girl laugh, then it's all worth it."

About Kirby's unusual pet

Per his bio on NBC, Kirby is "the caretaker of the only bicephalic Sternotherus odoratus (two-headed musk turtle) in the world." They're rare!

