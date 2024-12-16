About Little Big Town Bandmate Phillip Sweet's Family Life

'Queer Eye' Fab 5 Reveal What REALLY Goes On In Their Group Chat!

Get to know the musician ahead of Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry on NBC.

Ahead of Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry on NBC, get to know Phillip Sweet, the band's composer, guitarist and keyboard player a little more —including some, well, sweet details about his family life.

All about Phillip and Rebecca Sweet

Rebecca Arthur and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Phillip Sweet grew up in Arkansas and enjoys golfing with bandmate Jimi Westbrook.

In 2007, he married Rebecca Jane Sweet. Ten years later, she shared a photo from earlier in their relationship, writing, "This photo was taken the day you asked me to marry you, in Spokane, Washington. Phillip, you are a wonderful husband, my best friend, and the perfect partner. I love the way you have helped me grow, and I wanna Thank you! ❤️ And, we were married on a Tuesday!"

Phillip had a bout of COVID in April 2021. After the pandemic, he said he was "ready" to get on the road again but reflected on taking time to appreciate the little things. "I definitely took more time to slow down and connect with real humans in my life," he told Holler. "We've been on the road for most of the time that we've been a band, touring and working. I think it's been good for me to just kind of take more time to slow down and take care of myself. I like that."

Phillip Sweet has one daughter

Rebecca gave birth to their daughter Penelopi Jane in December 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee, per People. "We never knew we could love someone so much. We are truly blessed!" Phillip told the outlet.

In 2018, Rebecca reflected on Instagram, "Happy birthday 🎂🎊🎁🎈 to our sweet Penelopi Jane. You were the best Christmas🎄gift we could ever have received! I love you more & more everyday. You make our lives so much brighter with your beautiful heart & soul! 11 years old! I’m so proud of you angel."

Penelopi has even joined her dad on stage!

Listen to Little Big Town's first Christmas album now

Released on October 4, The Christmas Album is the group's first foray into holiday songs, and is available now.

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry airs December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Following its broadcast, the special will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.