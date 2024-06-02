The 124th U.S. Open is coming to historic Pinehurst yet again. Here's everything you need to know!

2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship: What to Know, How to Watch

As far as sporting traditions in America go, there are few events that can boast the history of golf’s U.S. Open, which celebrates its 124th outing this year. As always, the event will feature the world’s greatest professional golfers and plenty of gritty amateurs, all vying for the bragging rights (and a pretty darn big check) to be crowned America’s champ.

With the venerable tourney returning to one of its premiere haunts from Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16, let’s take a closer look at everything you need to know about the 2024 U.S. Open.

Where is the 2024 U.S. Open being played?

Crowds watch as Rickie Fowler, of Murrieta, follows through on the 11th hole tee during Round 3 of the 2023 US Open of Golf at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles Saturday, June 17, 2023. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Yet again, the greatest golfers in the world are returning to Pinehurst Resort. It’s safe to say that Pinehurst, particularly the No. 2 course at Pinehurst, is comfortable hosting big tourneys. Indeed, the North Carolina resort, which boasts nine separate 18-hole golf courses, has housed the U.S. Open three previous times: in 1999, 2005, and 2014 (a year they hosted the U.S. Women’s Open as well). The resort has also hosted three U.S. Amateur Championships, one PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup.

According to Pinehurst’s 2024 U.S. Open site, “the championship’s return will mark the first time in over a century the USGA has awarded four Opens to a single site in a span of 25 years.”

Is Scottie Scheffler playing in the 2024 U.S. Open?

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As the No. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler is currently the odds-on-favorite to win this year’s U.S. Open. And considering where he was a couple weeks ago, that’s really beating the odds.

Earlier this month, just ahead of the second round of professional golf’s second major of the year, the PGA Championship, Scheffler, 27, found himself on the wrong side of the law after an interaction with a Louisville police officer directing traffic in front of the Valhalla Golf Club, following a fatal early morning collision at the course. Hours later, Scheffler somehow managed to get out of jail and shoot a sizzling 5-under round of 66, bringing him to 9 under, just two strokes off the lead. Alas, as the weekend went on, Scheffler faded and finished tied for eighth place.

Those four charges, including second degree assault on a police officer, have were subsequently dropped by the prosecutor, clearing the way for Scheffler to stay focused on golf.

Who are the key players to watch at the 124th U.S. Open?

Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts to his winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Though Scheffler, who won this year’s Masters and Players Championship, is rightly favored to win the third major of the year, there are plenty of other able players with U.S. Open-conquering ambitions, starting with Xander Schauffele, who claimed his first career major win at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Other major contenders include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark (last year's U.S. Open champ), Joaquín Niemann, Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, and Dustin Johnson.

Where can I watch the 2024 U.S. Open?

If you’re not heading to Pinehurst for the Open, worry not, there’s plenty of opportunity to catch all the action thanks to the NBC family of broadcasting options. Here's how the schedule breaks down:

First Round, Thursday, June 13

6:30 a.m. ET - 5:00 p.m. ET USA Network

5:00 p.m. ET - 8:00 p.m. ET Peacock (exclusive)

Second Round, Friday, June 14

6:30 a.m, ET - 1:00 p.m. ET Peacock (exclusive)

1:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock

7:00 p.m. ET - 8:00 p.m. ET Peacock (exclusive)

Third Round, Saturday, June 15

10:00 a.m. ET - 12:00 p.m. ET USA Network

12:00 p.m. ET - 8:00 p.m. ET. NBC, Peacock

Final Round, Sunday, June 16

9:00 a.m. ET - 12:00 p.m. ET USA Network

12:00 p.m. ET - 7:00 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock