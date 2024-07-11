Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
2024 Olympic Women’s Basketball: How to Watch, Full Schedule
Team USA is going for a staggering 8th consecutive gold medal in Paris.
When the women’s basketball tournament kicks off in Paris on July 28, the United States will be carrying the considerable weight of history. The U.S. has been simply dominant in the event, winning the gold medal in the previous seven Summer Olympics. Can they make it eight in a row?
They certainly stand an excellent chance, entering the Games as the top-ranked national team by a wide margin. And their powerhouse roster features a lethal mix of talent and experience, including A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu and six-time Olympian Diana Taurasi.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Olympics Women’s Basketball Tournament in Paris.
RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule
Who’s qualified for the Olympics 5x5 Women’s Basketball Tournament?
Twelve teams will be vying for gold in Paris:
- Unites States
- France
- Australia
- Belgium
- Canada
- China
- Germany
- Japan
- Puerto Rico
- Nigeria
- Serbia
- Spain
What’s the format for the Olympics 5x5 Women’s Basketball Tournament?
The 12 qualified teams will be divided up into three groups of four and play each team in their group once. Teams will get two points for a win, one point for a loss and zero points for a loss by forfeit. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout phase, as well as the two third-place teams with the most points. In the event of two teams being tied, the result of their head-to-head matchup will determine who advances.
All Group stage games will be held at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, located in Lille, about 140 miles north of Paris. All knockout round games will be held in Bercy Arena in Paris.
Groups and Schedule
Group A Teams: China, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Spain
Group A Schedule (all times Eastern):
Sunday, July 28, 7:30 a.m.: Spain vs. China
Sunday, July 28, 3:00 p.m.: Serbia vs. Puerto Rico
Wednesday, July 31, 5:00 a.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Spain
Wednesday, July 31, 7:30 a.m.: China vs. Serbia
Saturday, August 3, 5:00 a.m.: China vs. Puerto Rico
Saturday, August 3, 7:30 a.m.: Serbia vs. Spain
Group B Teams: Australia, Canada, France, Nigeria
Group B Schedule (all times Eastern):
Monday, July 29, 5:00 a.m.: Nigeria vs. Australia
Monday, July 29, 11:15 a.m.: Canada vs. France
Thursday, August 1, 7:30 a.m.: Australia vs. Canada
Thursday, August 1, 11:15 a.m.: France vs. Nigeria
Sunday, August 4, 7:30 a.m.: Canada vs. Nigeria
Sunday, August 4, 3:00 p.m.: Australia vs. France
Group C Teams: United States, Belgium, Germany, Japan
Group C Schedule (all times Eastern):
Monday, July 29, 7:30 a.m.: Germany vs. Belgium
Monday, July 29, 3:00 p.m.: Unites States vs. Japan
Thursday, August 1, 5:00 a.m.: Japan vs. Germany
Thursday, August 1, 3:00 p.m.: Belgium vs. United States
Sunday, August 4, 5:00 a.m.: Japan vs. Belgium
Sunday, August 4, 11:15 a.m.: Germany vs. United States
What’s the format of the knockout rounds?
The eight teams who move beyond the group phase will be drawn randomly against each other, with some key restrictions:
- The two teams with the highest point totals will be placed in the same pot, meaning they’ll be placed on opposite sides of the bracket.
- Teams from the same initial group can’t be drawn against each other in the quarterfinals.
What’s the schedule for the knockout rounds?
(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, August 7, TBD: Women’s Quarterfinal 1
Wednesday, August 7, TBD: Women’s Quarterfinal 2
Wednesday, August 7, TBD: Women’s Quarterfinal 3
Wednesday, August 7, TBD: Women’s Quarterfinal 4
Friday, August 9, TBD: Women’s Semifinal 1
Friday, August 9, TBD: Women’s Semifinal 2
Sunday, August 11, 5:30 a.m.: Women’s Bronze Medal Game
Sunday, August 11, 9:30 a.m.: Women’s Gold Medal Game
How to Watch the Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament
Every event from the Summer Olympics, including every game of the women’s basketball tournament, will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."
Additionally, every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone, fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.