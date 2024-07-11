2024 Olympic Women’s Basketball: How to Watch, Full Schedule

Team USA is going for a staggering 8th consecutive gold medal in Paris.

When the women’s basketball tournament kicks off in Paris on July 28, the United States will be carrying the considerable weight of history. The U.S. has been simply dominant in the event, winning the gold medal in the previous seven Summer Olympics. Can they make it eight in a row?

They certainly stand an excellent chance, entering the Games as the top-ranked national team by a wide margin. And their powerhouse roster features a lethal mix of talent and experience, including A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu and six-time Olympian Diana Taurasi.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Olympics Women’s Basketball Tournament in Paris.

Who’s qualified for the Olympics 5x5 Women’s Basketball Tournament? Twelve teams will be vying for gold in Paris: Unites States

France

Australia

Belgium

Canada

China

Germany

Japan

Puerto Rico

Nigeria

Serbia

Spain

Breanna Stewart #10 reacts with teammates during the USA Basketball Women's National Team Training Camp at Cleveland Clinic Courts on April 03, 2024 in Independence, Ohio. Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

What’s the format for the Olympics 5x5 Women’s Basketball Tournament? The 12 qualified teams will be divided up into three groups of four and play each team in their group once. Teams will get two points for a win, one point for a loss and zero points for a loss by forfeit. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout phase, as well as the two third-place teams with the most points. In the event of two teams being tied, the result of their head-to-head matchup will determine who advances. All Group stage games will be held at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, located in Lille, about 140 miles north of Paris. All knockout round games will be held in Bercy Arena in Paris.

Olympian A'ja Wilson of Columbia, South Carolina walks off the bus during the Team USA Road to Paris Bus Tour on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for NBC

Groups and Schedule

Group A Teams: China, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Spain

Group A Schedule (all times Eastern):

Sunday, July 28, 7:30 a.m.: Spain vs. China

Sunday, July 28, 3:00 p.m.: Serbia vs. Puerto Rico

Wednesday, July 31, 5:00 a.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Spain

Wednesday, July 31, 7:30 a.m.: China vs. Serbia

Saturday, August 3, 5:00 a.m.: China vs. Puerto Rico

Saturday, August 3, 7:30 a.m.: Serbia vs. Spain

Group B Teams: Australia, Canada, France, Nigeria

Group B Schedule (all times Eastern):

Monday, July 29, 5:00 a.m.: Nigeria vs. Australia

Monday, July 29, 11:15 a.m.: Canada vs. France

Thursday, August 1, 7:30 a.m.: Australia vs. Canada

Thursday, August 1, 11:15 a.m.: France vs. Nigeria

Sunday, August 4, 7:30 a.m.: Canada vs. Nigeria

Sunday, August 4, 3:00 p.m.: Australia vs. France

Group C Teams: United States, Belgium, Germany, Japan

Group C Schedule (all times Eastern):

Monday, July 29, 7:30 a.m.: Germany vs. Belgium

Monday, July 29, 3:00 p.m.: Unites States vs. Japan

Thursday, August 1, 5:00 a.m.: Japan vs. Germany

Thursday, August 1, 3:00 p.m.: Belgium vs. United States

Sunday, August 4, 5:00 a.m.: Japan vs. Belgium

Sunday, August 4, 11:15 a.m.: Germany vs. United States

Sabrina Ionescu #6 handles the ball during the USA Basketball Women's National Team Training Camp at Cleveland Clinic Courts on April 03, 2024 in Independence, Ohio. Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

What’s the format of the knockout rounds? The eight teams who move beyond the group phase will be drawn randomly against each other, with some key restrictions: The two teams with the highest point totals will be placed in the same pot, meaning they’ll be placed on opposite sides of the bracket.

Teams from the same initial group can’t be drawn against each other in the quarterfinals.

What’s the schedule for the knockout rounds? (All times Eastern) Wednesday, August 7, TBD: Women’s Quarterfinal 1

Wednesday, August 7, TBD: Women’s Quarterfinal 2

Wednesday, August 7, TBD: Women’s Quarterfinal 3

Wednesday, August 7, TBD: Women’s Quarterfinal 4 Friday, August 9, TBD: Women’s Semifinal 1

Friday, August 9, TBD: Women’s Semifinal 2 Sunday, August 11, 5:30 a.m.: Women’s Bronze Medal Game

Sunday, August 11, 9:30 a.m.: Women’s Gold Medal Game

Brittney Griner #15 of the US National Team moves the ball against Kennedy Brown #42 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

How to Watch the Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament

Every event from the Summer Olympics, including every game of the women’s basketball tournament, will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Additionally, every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone, fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.