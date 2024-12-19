Michael Bublé Reveals the Muse Behind His Love Song "Haven't Met You Yet" | The Voice | NBC

A host of celebrity guests, including Jon Hamm, Seth Meyers, and Blake Griffin, drop by to ring out the old in the upcoming Peacock special.

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Put 2024 On Blast in Their New Comedy Special

Mark your calendars for a show you won't want to miss!

“2024 is going out of business. Let’s do this!” exclaimed co-host Kenan Thompson in a sneak peek of 2024 Back that Year Up With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

The end-of-year comedy special returns to Peacock on Monday, December 23, and promises to be nothing less than a party. The two comedy greats will be digging into politics, pop culture, sports, and, yes, even those viral memes about baby hippo Moo Deng. Nothing is off the table. “To make room for 2025, everything from 2024 must go,” proclaimed Kevin Hart.

What to expect from 2024 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson

Following up on the success of their Paris Olympics coverage in Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the two will bring their sharp humor and improvisational style to the hour-long special.

Unfiltered jokes, celebrity guests, and reflections on Wicked and the Olympics will all play a significant part in the special as it takes a look back at the most memorable and outrageous moments of 2024. Suffice to say, there’s certainly a lot to unpack from this wild year.

Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart in 2024 Back That Year Up. Photo: Casey Durkin/Peacock

Hart and Thompson will have help recapping the year from guest stars who made plenty of headlines this year. Emmy-winner Jon Hamm from Landman and mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) will be dropping by the studio along with the Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts, retired NBA great Blake Griffin, and WNBA power forward Jonquel Jones. Professional funny people Nate Bargatze, Seth Meyers and Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola are also on deck to close out the year with a few hysterical one-liners. And none other than Kenny G will provide the smooth jazz musical stylings that this comedy special so richly deserves.

Kenny G during 2024 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson. Photo: Casey Durkin/Peacock

“We’re back baby! It’s been a wild year, and we are going to end it with a BANG. Get ready for another season of ‘Back That Year Up’ with me and Kenan — the holidays wouldn’t be the same without us!” enthused Hart.

Thompson is just as pumped, adding, “The best time of year is here!"

Now in its third year, the series is co-executive produced by Thompson and Hart, along with Jeff Clanagan, Bryan Smiley, Luke Kelly-Clyne, and David Nickoll, who also serves as the program's showrunner. Leslie Small (Kevin Hart: Reality Check) is the director.

Where to Watch 2024 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson

Catch the end-of-year special on Monday, December 23, streaming on Peacock.

Last year's special 2023 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson is available to watch on Peacock now.