The group is gearing up to host NBC's holiday special Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry .

All About Where Little Big Town is From and the Band's Story

Country fans are counting down the days until Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry holiday special on NBC. A night of great music by legendary artists is the perfect way to spend a mid-December evening

With that in mind, here's what you need to know about Little Big Town ahead of their NBC holiday event on December 16!

Where is Little Big Town from?

With such a strong presence in Nashville, Tennessee, conventional wisdom says that Little Big Town hails from the Music City. Interestingly enough, that's not true! The four-person vocal group is from Homewood, Alabama — a short 3-hour drive from Nashville.

As most Little Big Town fans know, the group's four founding have been together since they formed in 1998. Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook are known for their unbelievable four-part vocal harmonies that never fail to blow us away.

Fairchild and Schlapman met in college in 1987 where they both sang in Samford University's vocal ensemble. While they went their separate ways after college, they reunited in Nashville and began singing together in the late 90s, with Westbrook and Sweet joining the group to officially form Little Big Town in 1998. (So, in a way, you can argue that the group hails from Nashville, Tennessee, after all!)

Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town attend CMT Giants: Alabama at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Collectively, the group has three Grammy wins to go along with 15 nominations — and they're looking to add more hardware to their collection in 2025!

Little Big Town hypes up their Christmas special on TODAY

On December 3, the group stopped by TODAY to speak about their upcoming television special and brand-new Christmas album, and it's a must-watch for any Little Big Town fan. From the looks of it, the group is just as excited as we all are for Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry.

"Our first Christmas record after 25 years," explained Westbrook. "And we love Christmas and have been wanting to do it for a long time. But we finally got around to it."

Fittingly titled The Christmas Record, the group's first-ever holiday album was released on October 4, 2024.

When can you tune in to Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry?

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry airs December 16 at 8/7c on NBC. Following its broadcast, the special will be available to watch on-demand on Peacock the next day.

"This is an incredible honor for us, and we are beyond thrilled to share this special evening with viewers and fans across the country," the group said in a statement. "We've invited some of our dearest friends to join us on stage, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the magic of the holidays at such an incredible venue. After 25 years as a band, we are also excited to release our very first Christmas album, we are thrilled to perform some of those classics during this Special."

In addition to Little Big Town, artists taking the stage will include former The Voice Coaches Dan + Shay, upcoming Season 27 Voice Coach Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson, and Orville Peck.

In other words, it's a country fan's dream holiday special! Don't forget to tune in on December 16 at 8/7c — only on NBC!