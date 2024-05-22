Kate Hudson's The Voice Finale Performance Proves She's a Belting Powerhouse

The Voice always concludes each season with a jam-packed lineup of powerhouse performances from Artists and guest stars alike. And in the Season 25 Finale on May 21, the competition earned a visit from rom-com legend-turned-singer Kate Hudson.

Hudson surprised Voice viewers with a jaw-dropping performance of her recently-released single "Glorious" from her 2024 album of the same name. The Finale became a high-energy party after Hudson had the crowd in the palm of her hand with her mesmerizing set.

Check out Hudson's incredible Voice Finale performance in the video, above.

Kate Hudson's incredible vocals stole the show on The Voice Finale

Kate Hudson performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

As soon as Hudson took the stage, her alto range had the crowd hypnotized. The stage was adorned with florals and twinkling lights as Hudson looked downright angelic in a sleek white dress. Hudson took to each verse like a natural, and as she reached the powerful chorus, her belt was chilling. The song was an emotional love ballad about looking back at fond memories with someone special.

The lyrics to "Glorious" hit just as hard as Hudson's vocals: "It was glorious / Thе times it was the two of us / And if that is all we ever known / Then we'll take it to the end of time / Oh, it was glorious."

What to know about Kate Hudson's first album, Glorious

Kate Hudson performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Hudson released her debut studio album, Glorious, on May 17, 2024. The Almost Famous actress dropped the album's lead single, "Talk About Love," in January 2024, a track she wrote with her fiancee, Danny Fujikawa. Hudson debuted the album with a performance of her country-inspired song "Gonna Find Out" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Let's not forget some other moments that showcased Hudson's vocal talent. She was one of the many dynamite guest stars on Glee, where she performed several infectious hits, and she also starred in the movie musical Nine. During a 2022 episode of That's My Jam, Hudson delivered an incredible rendition of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" that had Host Jimmy Fallon downright flabbergasted.

"Kate Hudson is amazing, by the way," Fallon told Billboard following the mind-blowing episode. "I always knew she was musical, but I didn’t know if she could really sing – she could really sing.”

