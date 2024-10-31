Where to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan State - Big Ten Football Exclusively on Peacock

One of the most exciting storylines in Big Ten football this season has been the rise of the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana is historically more of a basketball school than a football school, and that means Hoosiers football has often been relegated to a stepping stone for other Big Ten powers, but that's not the case in 2024.

After a long streak of losing records, the Hoosiers head into this weekend's action at 8-0, making them one of just three (alongside Oregon and Penn State) unbeaten teams left in the Big Ten conference. They're now the No. 13 team in the country, and if they keep winning, they could be a Cinderella story heading all the way to the College Football Playoff. It's been thrilling to watch, but this week the Hoosiers win streak will be tested by the Michigan State Spartans.

When does the Indiana vs. Michigan State Big Ten college football game kick off on Peacock? The Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan State Spartans will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 2, from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Indiana Hoosiers QB Kurtis Rourke throws a pass during a college football game between the Maryland Terrapins and Indiana Hoosiers on September 28, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Where can you watch the Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans game? The Indiana vs. Michigan State Big Ten conference game airs exclusively on the Peacock streaming service starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 2.

What to expect from Indiana vs. Michigan State on Peacock

The Hoosiers enter this game as heavy favorites; they're undefeated, they've run roughshod over their Big Ten opponents so far, and it's not expected that this Saturday will be any different. They've got a high-powered offense led by quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a great ground game thanks to running back Justice Ellison, and a pretty solid defense that's helped them win games by consistently hefty margins. They haven't won by fewer than 14 points all season long, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.

But that doesn't mean we should count out the Spartans. This season's Michigan State team is sitting at 4-4, which means there's still hope for the rest of their season, and they know it. Their last win was a convincing victory at home against a tough Iowa team two weeks ago, and now they've got the juice of home field advantage yet again. Their last loss was in their annual rivalry matchup against Michigan just last week, which may also light a fire under them. The Spartans may be having a down year, or they may just be lying in wait to be a spoiler for Indiana's season and turn their own season around in the process. We'll find out for sure Saturday.

