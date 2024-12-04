How to Make the Most of a Merry Mario Season Inside Universal Studios Hollywood

For the first time at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Super Nintendo World land inside the park is all gussied up for the holiday season.

Mario and his pals in the Mushroom Kingdom are giving guests a chance to take holiday themed photos, buy winter-themed merch and try some tasty new treats in the Toadstool Cafe.

NBC Insider visited the land recently and we have some tips and tricks for making the most out of the holiday additions and what to plan for ahead of your visit.

Holiday Pictures with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad

The holidays at Super Nintendo World. Photo: Paul Terry; Tara Bennett

If you're a Nintendo fan and want to level up your holiday greeting cards, or annual photo for family and friends, let us suggest taking your photo either at the entrance of Super Nintendo World, or inside at the Princess Peach gazebo. Granted neither is a sit down photo session but you can still get some great options for your holiday card, or even to use as a gift for family and friends.

Right at the entrance of Super Nintendo World, there's a new photo installation featuring a Christmas tree and snowman versions of Mario and Luigi. Usually, there's a Universal Studios employee there to help take a variety of pictures with your camera, or you can ask for help with the people behind you in line.

Inside, check out the posted times for character meet and greets at the Princess Peach gazebo which is all decorated for the holidays. With your own camera or through the paid Universal Photo service, you can get a unique snap. Wear your holiday best, maybe even the new Mario Snowman headband from the in-park shops, and you can make a great memory before you have fun inside the land. Be sure to wear your Power-Up band too to earn new stickers and points for taking photos and visiting during the holiday season.

Toadstool Cafe Holiday Treats

The holidays at Super Nintendo World. Photo: Paul Terry; Tara Bennett

Inside the land, the Toadstool Cafe is offering a small holiday menu of new treats you can only get at the dine-in restaurant. Be sure to either make a Toadstool Cafe timed reservation early on the day you plan to visit because the little eatery gets packed during high traffic seasons. You can do so via the Universal Studios Hollywood App or at the entrance of Super Nintendo World, scan the reservation QR code to see if reservations are still available.

Holiday Presents, Super Nintendo Style

The holidays at Super Nintendo World. Photo: Paul Terry; Tara Bennett

Inside the 1Up Factory store inside Super Nintendo World, or in the Mario-themed store on the Lower Lot near the Jurassic World area, you can purchase a bunch of new gifting ideas for yourself, or friends and family. There's a plush version, a headband and an ornament version of the Snowman Mario featured at the entrance to the land; there are new ornaments for your tree featuring Toad and Star; and there's an assortment of Snowman Mario hoodies and t-shirts with cute graphics for both kids and adults. These are only available for the holiday season until they are sold out.

