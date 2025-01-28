Joyce Has A Boyfriend? Meet St. Denis Medical Guest Star Steve Little

Serena Helps Alex Get Ready for Some Private Time with Her Husband | St. Denis Medical | NBC

There's a good chance that you've seen (or heard) St. Denis Medical guest actor Steve Little before.

Despite her undeniably flirtatious ways, St Denis Medical’s own executive director Joyce Henderson (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is off the market. Specifically, she’s in a relationship with a guy named Sanderson who fans finally met in the latest episode.

Viewers have been hearing small tidbits about him throughout the season, and in Episode 9, he finally shows his face.

And for those who have watched the episode (which is streaming now on Peacock), you might find Sanderson to be recognizable, but from where? Read on to learn more about St. Denis Medical guest actor Steve Little.

What TV shows has St. Denis Medical’s Steve Little been in?

Notery (Steve Little) and Alex (Allison Tolman) appear on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 9 "You Gotta Have a Plan". Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

One of his more prominent roles was in the comedy show Eastbound & Down, an HBO series showcasing the comeback of fictional major league baseball star Kenny Powers (Danny McBride).

Appearing in all three seasons, Little starred as Stevie Janowski, the oblivious, naive teacher and friend of Kenny. He quickly stood out in the series for his hilarious one-liners and nonsensical facial expressions. The actor has also built quite a name for himself in voice acting. He voiced multiple characters in Adventure Time, his most notable character being Peppermint Butler.

One of his most recent VA roles was voicing Mr. Cloud in the Dreamworks Animation Television cartoon series The Mighty Ones. Little’s other acting credits include reoccurring roles in Haters Back Off!, Fresh Off the Boat, and a brief appearance in The Office.

Steve Little’s character in St. Denis Medical is a ladies man

Joyce (Wendi Mclendon Covey) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 7. Photo: NBC

After the ER team discuss their end-of-life plans, Joyce decides to ask Alex (Allison Tolman) to take over her estate as the sole executor. She initially had her boyfriend, Sanderson, in charge of handling her final wishes, but after the couple got into an argument, the director was looking for a replacement.

The nurse supervisor, though, quickly learns that this new position would be more challenging than she anticipated. In an effort to alleviate her new burden, Alex influences Joyce to make Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) her executor instead.

It’s not long until the two co-workers begin fighting over taking charge of her estate. Ultimately, Joyce decides to go with Alex and calls in a notary to make it official. Before the new paperwork can be signed, the awkward notary swats the pen out of Alex’s hand, revealing his identity to be Joyce’s on again off again boyfriend Sanderson.

And, after agreeing to start paying rent, and a promise to wear the mysterious ring she gave him, Joyce takes Sanderson back, keeping his name on the papers as her executor.

Will fans be seeing more of Joyce and Sanderson together? They'll have to tune in to the rest of St. Denis Medical Season 1 to find out.

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.