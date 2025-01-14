Grimm Fans Might Recognize This St. Denis Medical Guest Star

Before appearing on St. Denis Medical, actor Robert Baker was face to face with monsters in Grimm.

NBC’s hilarious mockumentary St. Denis Medical has had several fun guest stars in its successful premiere season, and the entertaining cameos are not done yet.

In Episode 7, the hospital is introduced to two prison inmates who have been transferred to the ER after engaging in a serious fight. They are accompanied by Tom, a corrections officer in charge of facilitating their visit while the prisoners are in the hospital.

If you watched the episode and could have sworn that the officer looks familiar, you are not wrong. Read on to learn more about St. Denis Medical guest actor, Robert Baker.

What TV shows has St. Denis Medical’s Robert Baker been in?

Tom the Guard (Robert Baker) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 7. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Robert Baker has been acting since the 90s, taking on impactful roles in some of the most popular TV shows over the years. One series in particular that he made an important appearance in was Grimm.

He starred in Season 5, Episode 4 as club owner Frankie Atkins. He was jumped by a man outside of the club and was nearly killed, until a cat-like creature emerged, and killed the attacker.

Atkins was convinced that his hero was wearing an animal costume, but detectives Hank Griffin (Russell Hornsby) and Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) had a feeling there was more to the story.

Terrified that he was a dead man walking, Atkins hired bodyguards to keep him secured, not realizing that one of his new hires was also a hit man. Before he was seriously hurt, though, the same animal-like being appeared out of nowhere and saved the day.

It was revealed that a man named Daniel Troyer (portrayed by Richard Portnow) was sending goons after Atkins, as he believed the club owner was responsible for the death of his son.

Atkins confronted him, and to his shock and sheer terror, Troyer morphed into a Weten Ogen, a ferocious cat-like monster, complete with terrifying claws and fangs. This creature was same the type of beast he’d been saved by all this time. Nick and Hank came to his rescue before it was too late and took Troyer into custody.

The monumental episode introduced Weten Ogen into the fictional world. And, for fans of the supernatural show, you’d be happy to know that a revival Grimm movie is currently in the works at Peacock, according to Deadline.

Baker’s other acting credits include reoccurring roles in Supergirl and Grey’s Anatomy.

Robert Baker’s character in St. Denis Medical caught Joyce’s eye

Joyce (Wendi Mclendon Covey) and Tom the Guard (Robert Baker) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 7. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In St. Denis Medical, Baker’s character is sought-after, but not by a vicious monster this time.

Instead, the executive director of the hospital, Joyce Henderson (Wendi McLendon-Lovey), has her eyes set on him after he catches her from almost falling after being too close to a scuffle between patients.

She tries to convince herself that her less-muscular boyfriend, Sanderson, is better than Tom but fails to do so.

After weirdly flirting with him in a conversation that quickly becomes awkward, Joyce announces that she has a boyfriend and quickly walks away, to Tom’s confusion.

Joyce’s later seen on the phone with Sanderson, asking him to go the gym and exercise. And after he declines, Joyce is seen eyeing Tom from across the room, playing it off to the camera as if she wasn’t staring at him.

She ends up finding an excuse to give him her personal cell phone number to consult on the overhaul of the hospital's security system.

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.