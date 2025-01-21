St. Denis Medical Fans Weren’t Expecting This Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cameo

Serena Tries to Help Bruce Get Over His Fear of Needles | St. Denis Medical | NBC

NBC’s hilarious mockumentary St. Denis Medical boasts a cast full of recognizable stars.

For instance, the ER department’s nurse supervisor Alex (portrayed by Allison Tolman) played Captain Olivia Crawford in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. However, she is not the only former B99 star to appear in the series.

Now, introduced in Episode 8, Alex’s husband Tim finally pays a visit to the hospital; and he is quite the familiar face. Read on to learn more about St. Denis Medical guest star Kyle Bornheimer.

What TV shows has Kyle Bornheimer been in?

Kyle Bornheimer at the "High School" 90s House Party held at No Vacancy on October 13, 2022. Photo: Mark Von Holden/Variety/Getty Images

Kyle Bornheimer has been acting for years, with one of his most notable roles being his reoccurring character in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Bornheimer played the ever-so dull Teddy Ramos, lieutenant of the 82nd Precinct and later bomb squad leader. He was also a hopeless romantic after falling in love with detective Amy Santiago (portrayed by Melissa Fumero). Despite being in a relationship himself, he continued to fawn over Amy throughout the series and proposed to her numerous times, one proposal of which was in front of his then-girlfriend.

By the end of the series, Amy married Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and while Teddy also got married to someone else, that didn’t stop him from confessing his feelings and proposing to Amy one last time (which, as she did every marital attempt of his, rejected).

Viewers may also recognize Bornheimer from his character Doug in the HBO series Avenue 5, where he was one of the many passengers onboard the chaotic cruise ship that finds itself trapped in outer space.

His additional acting credits include roles in How I Met Your Mother, Monk, and The O.C.

Kyle Bornheimer’s St. Denis Medical character is lacking in intimacy

Kyle Bornheimer at MPTF's "Lights, Camera, Take Action!" Telethon at Sunset Bronson Studios on December 8, 2024. Photo: River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

His first appearance in St. Denis Medical is in Episode 8, after the hospital’s executive director Joyce Henderson (Wendi McLendon-Covey) announces that there is to be no sex between employees at work.

Alex chimes in and goes into too much detail about her lack of intimacy in her marriage. She also reveals to Serena (Kahyun Kim) and Val (Kaliko Kauahi) that it’s been three months since she and her husband have been intimate.

The others instantly make Alex worry that her relationship is troubled, so much so that she calls her husband and asks him to meet her for a spontaneous romantic getaway. Serena does Alex’s hair and makeup for their intimate 1-hour meetup at a nearby hotel, but they never end up getting there.

After a potential patient screwup from Matt (Mekki Leeper) and a backup on the highway, Alex moves their date to the hospital’s V.I.P. suite instead.

During their intimacy, the couple agrees that their marriage is perfectly fine, and that whether or not Alex gets dressed up for him or not, he’s always going to find her attractive.

Will viewers be seeing more of Tim in future episodes?

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.