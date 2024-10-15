Snoop Dogg Is Making the Heavens Proud with This Divine Gospel Performance

While most fans know Snoop Dogg as the hip-hop mogul who influenced a generation of music, his reach in the industry goes far beyond the rap world. In fact, his 16th studio album was a gospel record, Bible of Love.

One of the biggest hits from that album was "One More Day," featuring acclaimed gospel singer Charlie Wilson. And during an unforgettable appearance on The Steve Harvey Show in 2018, Snoop Dogg and Wilson performed the track live to a raucous live audience. While Wilson's vocals took center stage, nothing beats Snoop Dogg getting caught up in the music like he did that day.

Watch Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson perform "One More Day" here.

The upbeat nature of "One More Day" — combined with Wilson's classic vocals — resulted in a spirited affair that had Snoop grooving in the background throughout the entire performance.

What to know about Snoop Dogg's gospel music

Releasing a gospel album was something Snoop always wanted to do as an artist. According to XXL, he dropped hints about the upcoming album before its release, eventually unveiling the project in 2018.

"It's always been on my heart," he confessed. "I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that, I just felt like it's been on my heart too long. I need to do it now."

Bible of Love was released on March 16, 2018, as a double-sided record consisting of 32 tracks. Vulture commended Snoop on taking a risk with a gospel album, calling it "surprisingly great" and declaring that it "handles the business of melding the seemingly incompatible worlds of G-funk and gospel with respect for the mechanics of both."

The album reached the number-one spot on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart, a position it held for seven weeks, marking Snoop Dogg's first and only appearance on that particular chart.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, Snoop revealed that Bible of Love had a mission: a mission fueled by love.

"The record's all about love from start to finish," Snoop explained. "That's the way you change the world, by putting love in it."