USWNT Coach Emma Hayes Taking "No Risks" as Rose Lavelle Sits Out Costa Rica Game

Just 10 minutes before kickoff, the midfielder took the bench as the Paris Olympics quickly approach.

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) midfielder Rose Lavelle sat out the Olympic send-off match versus Costa Rica at the last minute due to "leg tightness." With the Paris 2024 Olympics on the horizon and anticipation building, Lavelle's absence raises concerns as the team prepares for one of the most critical stages in international women's soccer.

During the match yesterday in Washington, D.C., the midfielder was pulled from the 11-player roster just 10 minutes before kickoff. According to the official team release, Lavelle's withdrawal was prompted by caution, particularly on an evening when temperatures reached almost 100 degrees.

“She was a bit tight in her groin, and I took no risks,” Hayes said in the announcement. “I want to go into the Olympics with everybody available.”

Rose Lavelle #16 of the United States after playing Costa Rica at Audi Field on July 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Is Rose Lavelle injured? USWNT Coach Emma Hayes explained that Lavelle is not injured but she was experiencing groin tightness and that, with Paris 2024 coming, she is taking "no risks" with the team's health. According to USA Today, Lavelle will likely return for the team’s opening Olympic game versus Zambia on July 25.

According to the Maui News, temperatures reached 98 degrees at kickoff, following Washington's tie with the hottest day on record in the nation’s capital, which was 104 degrees just hours earlier. By the end of the match, temperatures had dropped to 94 degrees.

“The last two games have been insane,” USWNT defender Casey Krueger commented on the team's consecutive exhibition games preceding their flight across the Atlantic. “I feel like this is going to be even hotter, so if we can play in this, it gives us confidence going into France, for sure.”

USWNT vs. Costa Rica

United States head coach Emma Hayes talks with players prior to playing Costa Rica at Audi Field on July 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Coach Emma Hayes substituted Korbin Albert from the 18-player roster into the match. If Lavelle's injury worsens, backup players Jaedyn Shaw, Croix Bethune, and Crystal Dunn are prepared to step in.

Coaching a roster of young players, Hayes also aimed to provide ample game time for as many players as possible. Per the Associated Press, she made four substitutions at the 67-minute mark and one other late change to facilitate these efforts.

Team USA created numerous opportunities throughout the game, with 26 shots, 12 of which were on goal. Costa Rica goalkeeper Noelia Bermúdez stood out as one of the best players on the field, repeatedly denying the U.S. team's scoring attempts.

The USWNT's Olympic competition kicks off on July 25 against Zambia in Nice. Team USA will wrap up the group stage with matches in Marseille against Germany on July 28 and Australia on July 31.