SVU's Peter Scanavino Is Uncrecognizable with Shaggy Brown Pop Star Hair and Bangs

This 2011-era photo of Scanavino will have you playing Justin Bieber throwbacks in no time.

Applauded far and wide for his role as ADA Sonny Carisi in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Peter Scanavino is a certified franchise fan favorite, but long before his days of serving justice in the courtroom, the SVU star sported a very different hairdo.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The SVU detective-turned-ADA is a suited and booted man; if he's not smartly dressed for the courtroom, Carisi is likely having a bad day. But long before he joined the squad room in 2014, Scanavino was rocking a boy band look. That's right, once upon a time, Scanavino had shaggy hair, swoop bangs, the whole circa-2011 pop star shebang, and SVU fans won't want to miss out on pictures from the era.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Sonny Carisi on Law & Order: SVU

Check out this throwback photo of the actor taken long before his days of serving justice in the courtroom.

Peter Scanavino looked so different in 2011

Between Carisi's effortless charm and passionate persona, SVU fans always love a check-in from Scanavino. In honor of his tenth anniversary with his wife, Lisha Bai, the SVU star took to social media to share a blast-from-the-past picture of the couple that will have fans buzzing over his transformation. The photo, taken in 2011, shows a very different side of the actor as he sports messy, shaggy brown hair with in-his-face bangs. Needless to say, the photo is a stark contrast to Carisi's polished silver fox appearance in Dick Wolf's smash drama.

Married ten years today. Meeting Lisha is the best thing that ever happened to me. Happy anniversary!! @LishaHBai pic.twitter.com/b7UatWdfPJ — Peter Scanavino (@PeterScanavino) July 3, 2021

"Married ten years today," Scanavino captioned the X post (formerly Twitter). "Meeting Lisha is the best thing that ever happened to me. Happy anniversary!! @LishaHBai."

RELATED: All About SVU's Peter Scanavino and His Wife, Lisha Bai

While the post was flooded with best wishes for the couple's anniversary, some SVU fans commented on the now 44-year-old's drastically different style from a decade prior. "Omg baby Peter! You look so different!" one fan replied, while another commented, "You guys are babiessssss here, happy anniversary!"

Peter Scanavino as Detective Sonny Carisi during Law and Order: Organized Crime "The Last Supper" dring Season 4 Episode 4. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

There's no denying that Scanavino looks downright unrecognizable in the picture. Since teaming up with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), he's changed his look quite a bit. Law & Order fans will remember that by the time he became an SVU detective, Scanavino had already guest-starred in several Law & Order episodes across the franchise; so that shag likely lent itself to some versatile characters. Nowadays, the star's shag has delivered some welcomed nostalgia as SVU fans look back on the 2011-era snapshot with delight.

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.