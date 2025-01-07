Who Is Parvati Shallow’s Partner, Comedian Mae Martin?

Meet the Players | Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 First Look | NBC

The Traitors and Deal or No Deal Island player Parvati Shallow found herself a real stand-up partner. Literally. Parvati is dating stand-up comedian and actor Mae Martin, star and creator of Feel Good on Netflix. Find out more about their sweet relationship, here.

Parvati Shallow and Mae Martin have been together since 2023

Parvati Shallow and Mae Martin are seen at The Traitors Experience on January 11, 2024 Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

Parvati announced both her relationship and her queer identity in a celebratory Instagram post on December 20, 2023, posting a photo booth set of herself and Martin and writing, "We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year ❤️🌈🏳️‍⚧️."

"My journey is very different than most people who are out. We've been dating since March and our relationship has moved forward really beautifully. I'm super happy," Parvati told The Advocate afterward. "I'm just really happy and this relationship has a healthy emotional, physical, and spiritual connection. It's healthier than any relationship I've ever been in in my life. I tell all my friends to be queer!"

In July 2024, Parvati posted another photo booth set and a relationship update: "Still here. Still queer 🌈💕." Still cute! Parvati revealed that they met online, recalling in an interview, "My sister went to Mae’s comedy show here in Los Angeles. And Mae is a Survivor fan. Mae mentioned something about Survivor so I just slid into Mae’s DMs, as any woman would do."

Years before they met, Martin, who was living in London, expressed their deep love for Parvati and fellow Deal or No Deal Island-er Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano, writing that they "cried" about the two Contestants.

Mae Martin is an actor, writer and comedian

Born in Toronto in 1987, Martin dropped out of school at 15 to pursue comedy full-time, per Harper's Bazaar. Their father is former child actor James Chatto, according to The Standard, and their uncle is married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's niece. As a teen, Martin struggled with substance addiction, a topic they've explored openly in their comedy.

In addition to being a working comedian, performing live shows, and doing the "Handsome" podcast with Fortune Feimster and Tig Notaro, Martin created and starred in the semi-autobiographical series Feel Good, which ran for two seasons and played Grace St. James on The Flight Attendant.

Their next project is Wayward, a mini-series that wrapped production in October 2024.

