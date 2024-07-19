Anna Sawai Talks Emmy Nomination for Shōgun, Being in a J-Pop Group and Pachinko

Michael Cera Talks Sausage Party: Foodtopia and Doing Voice Recordings in His Basement

The Sausage Party: Foodtopia actor explained his blond frizzy hair is for an upcoming Wes Anderson project filmed in his wife's home country, Germany.

Michael Cera's New Blond 'Do Confuses Seth Meyers: "My Hair Is in a Weird Place"

Do blondes have more fun? Michael Cera should now know.

On July 18, the Sausage Party: Foodtopia actor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and he debuted a new dye job that thoroughly confused Seth Meyers.

"My producer today said, 'Michael wants me to let you know he's blond," Meyers told Cera after he sat down for their conversation. "I didn't quite know what to expect, but I am glad he told me."

"Well, I kind of want to apologize for it a little bit," Cera admitted.

"You don't have to apologize," the Late Night Host told him.

"No, but the thing is, I mean, my hair is in a weird place right now. And I know this is going out on TV and everything, but that's all I wanted to say, really," Cera continued. Well, the thing is, I can't cut it right now because then I'll have, like, frosted tips. Or I dye it back to my own color, and that just feels wrong."

"It is for a movie, we should stress," said Meyers.

"Yeah, I didn't just go crazy. I'm a working actor," Cera explained.

Michael Cera during an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Episode 1542. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Michael Cera lives in Brooklyn with his German wife Nadine and their sons

As it turns out, Michael Cera went blond for Wes Anderson's latest project, which the actor filmed in Berlin, Germany. When Meyers asked Cera how he liked Berlin, the Arrested Development alum said he wished he wanted to live there. That's because his wife, Nadine, is German and she would "live there in a heartbeat, and everything would be so easy."

"It's just too different from here," he added. "I don't know what's going on. I don't know how anything works."

Michael Cera during an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Episode 1542. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"One day I was sitting in a café reading a book, and I heard over my shoulder the sound of like an 8-year-old girl crying," Cera continued. "So I turned to look what was going on, and actually it was a 50-year-old man laughing."

"How does your German wife enjoy Brooklyn?" Meyers asked Cera.

"We've been there for a long time now, but now that we're raising two little boys, she's kind of like, you know...the fentanyl containers, and the rats. We have rats coming into our home," Cera said, deeming that experience "a nightmare."

"At some point, she's like, 'Is it that bad that a 50-year-old man laughs like a little girl who's crying?'" Meyers joked.

Watch Michael Cera's Late Night interview, in which he does an "impression" of Brooklyn, above.