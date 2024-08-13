Mariska Hargitay's Selfie With a Literal Double Rainbow Is Next-Level Gorgeous

In an absolutely delightful August 13 Instagram post, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay shared what she had the privilege of waking up to in the morning: a double rainbow. The gorgeous event was the perfect backdrop for a selfie, so Hargitay took one for posterity.

"Morning🌈 yup. A double…" Hargitay captioned. (See below.)

Even though shooting is underway for SVU Season 26 — complete with a few new additions to the cast — Hargitay still took a little time to admire some of mother nature's greatest work. A reminder for us all to do the same!

In addition to filming Season 26, Hargitay has been busy taking in the sights and sounds of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The star recently returned home from Paris but not before meeting Team USA's Jordan Chiles, who graciously let Hargitay's daughter wear her Olympic medal.

Law & Order: SVU returns in October 2024

Eddie Hargitay and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of "Law and Order: SVU" on April 22, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SVU fans don't have to wait much longer for new episodes of their favorite show because Season 26 will premiere in October 2024. That means there are only a few months before Hargitay — and the rest of the incredible cast — graces our screens once again.

In an interview with Hemisphere Magazine earlier this year, Hargitay said about her SVU character Olivia Benson, "[Twenty-five seasons] has given us this very unique opportunity to do something unprecedented. It's the longest-running show in history, and it's not by accident that Benson's progression mirrors the exact evolution of women in broader society. She's kind of the greatest feminist character ever, in that way... She rose up through the ranks, became a leader, and now captain — all while being a mother. Let's see how far we can take it, you know?"

She added, "[Benson] has this inexhaustible reservoir of energy to pursue that, and is so fearless in so many ways. That’s been a beautiful character to live with, and I think playing this character has informed me in so many ways."

