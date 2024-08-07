Relive the Moment: Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. Shocked AGT with his Unexpected Voice

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

From washing cars to winning a million, take a look at the life-changing performance

Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is proof you don’t have to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth to achieve great things in life. With his “natural God-given talent” for singing, the son of a coal miner from West Virginia left his job at a car wash in the rear-view mirror after wowing the Judges on America’s Got Talent in 2011.

“I’ve scrubbed so many BFGoodrich tires. I don’t want to see another piece of rubber again. I’ve been up to here in bubbles,” he joked during his first audition, gesturing to his chin. He then launched into an awe-inspiring audition for then-Judges Piers Morgan, Howie Mandel, and Sharon Osbourne that went down in AGT history as one of the most surprising Acts ever.

Here, we take a look back at his rise to stardom. He may have snazzier suits, but he’s still sporting his signature locs and a huge grin.

Landau’s AGT Career Explained

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. during America's Got Talent Season 6, Episode 27. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

When the jazz singer first appeared on the AGT stage in New York City, he admitted it was his first audition ever. The 36-year-old made the rookie mistake of chewing gum during his introduction, which did not escape eagle-eyed Judge Piers Morgan.

“I wouldn’t do that when you’re performing in the show, seriously,” Morgan quipped, later admitting he thought the performance would be a “total train wreck.” Any doubts immediately disappeared as Landau’s exuberant, pitch-perfect voice filled the auditorium, inspiring Osbourne to jump out of her seat and clap along.

Not so surprisingly, Landau won Season 6 and nabbed the million-dollar prize, which changed his life forever. It was a banner year for the former car washer who had once been homeless. As part of his AGT prize, he became a headlining Act at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and he soon dropped his debut album, “That’s Life,” which reached number one on the Billboard Jazz Charts. Three more albums followed before he released his first recording of all original material, 2024’s “I’m Not Messing Around.”

What Song Did Landau Sing in His Audition

When Landau launched into “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” the Judges were taken aback, not expecting such an oldie. Written by Cole Porter in 1936, Virginia Bruce originally performed it in the film “Born to Dance,” an MGM classic from the Golden Era of Hollywood. Hundreds of artists have covered the song, but perhaps none more famously than Frank Sinatra.

Landau’s musical choices during AGT captured a glamourous bygone era: He sang Ethel Merman’s “I Get a Kick Out of You” during the Vegas Round and Cab Calloway’s “I’ve Got the World on a String.” But it was his performance of Frank Sinatra’s iconic tune, “My Way,” that won him the competition.

What did the Judges Say?

After finishing his Sinatra-inspired audition, the Judges were flabbergasted. “Was there a tape playing? Were you miming,” asked a stunned Osbourne.

“You were such a surprise,” said Mandel. “The look vs. the music you were doing. I did not expect it,” he enthused, predicting that Landau might have what it takes to revitalize the music for a younger generation.

Morgan, who had called the singer out on his gum-chewing, was the most surprised of the three Judges.

“I thought this guy’s not serious, and then you began to sing, and I couldn’t believe quite what I was hearing. What I like about you is I don’t think you know how good of a singer you really are.”

He continued: “You’re the kind of reason we like doing the show. Because you come out of nowhere. You’ve never auditioned before in your life, and you have a natural God-given talent.”

It was an emotional moment for the humble singer, who was so overcome he began to cry. Backstage, in a phone call to his mom, he said, “I never knew they would love me like this.” After a decade of selling out shows nationwide and once singing the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden — he knows now.

