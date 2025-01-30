Kelsea Ballerini Has a Screenshot Proving She Manifested Her Voice Coach Job

Kelsea Ballerini played the long game when it came to her current gig as a Coach on Season 27 of The Voice. After a stint filling in for Kelly Clarkson a few seasons back, Ballerini set her sights on getting her own red chair, and she's got proof. Keep reading to learn the amazing story.

Kelsea Ballerini told her friends she wanted to be a Coach on The Voice

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"I got to fill in for Kelly a couple years ago, for the Battle rounds," the Country star told NBC Insider, recalling, "[After] I left... I have the screenshot of this group chat with all my girlfriends. And I said, 'I really want this job one day.'"

Ballerini served as the "Fifth Coach" in Season 15, hosting a spin-off show, and returned as an Advisor for Kelly Clarkson's team in Season 16. She also filled in during Season 20 when Clarkson was temporarily out sick.

Kelsea Ballerini for The Voice Season 27. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

RELATED: You'll Want to Steal Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes’ Uplifting Relationship Mantra

The meeting that helped Ballerini land the gig

When Blake Shelton left the show, Ballerini knew that The Voice was looking for another country artist to join the team. "I had dinner with [the producers]. At the end of dinner, I don’t know what came over me. But I learned across the table and I was like 'Guys, listen, I’m sure you’re meeting with legends...but I just want you to know I really want this. And I know that I can do it...I really want this," she revealed.

Not too long after, she got the call she'd been waiting for. "It’s the perfect timing," the singer said, adding, "I feel very happy to be here."

John Legend praised Kelsea Ballerini's recruitment skills

Seems like Ballerini can manifest not just jobs but Artists for her team. “She really does a great job of selling herself in the Blinds," longtime Coach John Legend observed. "It’s funny because as Artists who make records and tour and all that stuff, we have to sell ourselves, but it’s different when you’re, like, ‘Please pick me as your Coach’… But Kelsea just came in here and was able to do it right away."

RELATED: John Legend Says This Common Assumption About His Career "Annoys" Him

The Voice Season 27 premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. If you miss the first episode, you’ll be able to stream it the next day on Peacock.

Reporting by Grace Jidoun.