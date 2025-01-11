You'll Want to Steal Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes’ Uplifting Relationship Mantra

Pete Lee Talks Effects of L.A. Fires and Workshops Some of His Riskier Material with Jimmy

Celebrating two years together and counting, country music sensation Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes know a thing or two about riding the waves of romance.

The dynamite duo, who began dating in January 2023, have continued to captivate fans with their swoon-worthy relationship. Ahead of her upcoming red chair reign in Season 27 of The Voice, Ballerini celebrated her second anniversary with Stokes with a heartwarming Instagram carousel of photos on January 7. "Two years of catching each other in countless cities, perfecting a chimichurri steak, and creating a world that revolves around dogs. love you so, teammate," Ballerini captioned the touching post.

Whether connecting on tour or enjoying the ocean waves, Ballerini and Stokes love soaking up any quality time together just as much as fans love the relationship updates. So, what is Ballerini and Stokes' secret to success? During an October 2024 TODAY appearance, Stokes was happy to reveal that the couple has a simple yet beautiful mantra that's effectively kept Ballerini and Stokes on the same page.

Chase Stokes reveals his and Kelsea Ballerini's household saying

In an October 2024 TODAY interview, Stokes praised his long-running relationship with Ballerini during a heartwarming chat with Hoda Kotb, shining a light on the couple's beautiful bond.

"I truthfully think, you know, when you find somebody who's not just somebody you love and adore but is also your best friend, you've kind of got the best of both worlds. And she's not just a great person, but everything that you see — whether it be on social media or when she's on stage — is exactly the person she is when she's not doing those things. And I just adore the girl, I really do."

When Kotb asked how Stokes pictured life five to 10 years down the road, the 32-year-old actor revealed he and Ballerini have a mantra they've embraced when planning for the future that has kept the couple grounded amid their respective acting and music careers.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"You know, we have a saying in our house, it's 'Let's do the next right thing,'" the Outer Banks star revealed. "And that's served us really well in this time, and has served us well in the past almost two years."

"And that's kind of where we're at," Stokes concluded. "It's been a year of a lot of wins, so it's just been nice to have somebody by your side that helps you sustain the wave."

Stokes echoed his love for Ballerini in an April 2024 People interview, wherein he commended Ballerini for her authenticity and charm.

"[Ballerini] is just the most genuine human being you will meet," Stokes said. "She has time for everybody, which is such an admirable trait. She's incredibly present. When you are with that human, you know you are getting her...To sit down and know you're with somebody who wants to be with you and to love on you, it's something that you don't realize is as special as it is until you don't have it."

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini poses for the 2024 CMT Music Awards portraits at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Stokes is bound to be cheering for his sweetheart Ballerini as she prepares to dominate Season 27 of The Voice.

